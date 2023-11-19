SEVER RED Reveals New Single 'Gone' - Watch the Visualizer Here!

The band's debut EP, “Sick & Tormented”, is set to release January 26th, 2024.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 3 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

SEVER RED Reveals New Single 'Gone' - Watch the Visualizer Here!

SEVER RED, the emerging powerhouse rock band fast becoming known for their electrifying performances and soul-stirring compositions, has announced the release of a stunning visualizer for their latest single, "Gone."

Watch the visualizer below!

Produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Billboard #1 producer JOSH SCHROEDER in Midland, MI (LORNA SHORE, THE COLOR MORALE, VARIALS, IN HEARTS WAKE, KING 810, THE PLOT IN YOU, and DAYSEEKER), "Gone" is driven by thunderous percussion, searing guitar riffs, and a vocal performance that cuts to the bone, and is a sonic journey that takes listeners through a landscape of emotions. With lyrics that paint a vivid picture of heartbreak and introspection, SEVER RED invites fans to connect with the universal experiences woven into the fabric of their music.

Featuring a fusion of striking visuals and symbolic imagery, the visualizer for "Gone" takes the audience on a mesmerizing journey through the themes of loss, resilience, and the enduring human spirit. It's a carefully curated visual narrative that enhances the listener's connection to the music, offering a unique and immersive experience.

"To me, ‘Gone' is a long hard look in the mirror. It brings to light the self-destructive nature of substance abuse and torment encapsulated by my own addictions.” - KEVIN RINER - SEVER RED

SEVER RED is an emerging, four-piece, American rock band from the Shenandoah Valley. The band's debut EP, “Sick & Tormented”, is set to release January 26th, 2024.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Vintage Culture Drops New Single Come Come Photo
Vintage Culture Drops New Single 'Come Come'

Vintage Culture has joined forces with German duo Tube & Berger and Australian vocalist Kyle Pearce for euphoric new single ‘Come Come', the latest track taken from the Brazilian DJ icon's highly anticipated debut album. Learn more here!

2
Salomé Le Chat Shares New Dance Anthem Single Kiss Photo
Salomé Le Chat Shares New Dance Anthem 'Single Kiss'

Salomé Le Chat shares a hypnotic new dance anthem, 'Single Kiss,' a meticulously crafted and captivating track that will get you moving on the dancefloor.

3
SPEEDY ORTIZ Releases MAJOR ARCANA 10th Anniversary Edition Photo
SPEEDY ORTIZ Releases 'MAJOR ARCANA' 10th Anniversary Edition

SPEEDY ORTIZ releases a 10th anniversary edition of 'Major Arcana' with remastered tracks and exclusive vinyl colors.

4
Taylor Acorn Releases New Single Basement Photo
Taylor Acorn Releases New Single 'Basement'

Nashville based artist, Taylor Acorn, has shared a brand new single, “Basement,” out now via OneRPM. Co-written by Taylor, Emma Lynn White and Dan Swank (All Time Low), “Basement” captures the raw beauty that emerges from the depths of despair. Listen here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
I NEED THAT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG