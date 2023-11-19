SEVER RED Reveals New Single 'Gone' - Watch the Visualizer Here!

SEVER RED, the emerging powerhouse rock band fast becoming known for their electrifying performances and soul-stirring compositions, has announced the release of a stunning visualizer for their latest single, "Gone."

Watch the visualizer below!

Produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Billboard #1 producer JOSH SCHROEDER in Midland, MI (LORNA SHORE, THE COLOR MORALE, VARIALS, IN HEARTS WAKE, KING 810, THE PLOT IN YOU, and DAYSEEKER), "Gone" is driven by thunderous percussion, searing guitar riffs, and a vocal performance that cuts to the bone, and is a sonic journey that takes listeners through a landscape of emotions. With lyrics that paint a vivid picture of heartbreak and introspection, SEVER RED invites fans to connect with the universal experiences woven into the fabric of their music.

Featuring a fusion of striking visuals and symbolic imagery, the visualizer for "Gone" takes the audience on a mesmerizing journey through the themes of loss, resilience, and the enduring human spirit. It's a carefully curated visual narrative that enhances the listener's connection to the music, offering a unique and immersive experience.

"To me, ‘Gone' is a long hard look in the mirror. It brings to light the self-destructive nature of substance abuse and torment encapsulated by my own addictions.” - KEVIN RINER - SEVER RED

SEVER RED is an emerging, four-piece, American rock band from the Shenandoah Valley. The band's debut EP, “Sick & Tormented”, is set to release January 26th, 2024.