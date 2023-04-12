SEVENDUST Announces 14th Studio Album 'Truth Killer'

GRAMMY® Award-nominated metal legends Sevendust are back with the announcement of their 14th studio album Truth Killer, slated for worldwide release via the band's new label, Napalm Records. Truth Killer is the follow-up to the band's 2020 critically acclaimed release Blood & Stone that saw the band gain newfound notoriety with their cover of Soundgarden's "The Day I Tried To Live."

Truth Killer showcases that the original and current lineup - comprised of Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - sound as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut. Producer, friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette returns to produce Truth Killer which is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here.

From the introspective opening of "I Might Let The Devil Win" to the classic Sevendust sound of "Fence," the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate the diverse style that has won the band a legion of loyal fans. "Truth Killer," "Everything" and "Holy Water" combine elements of the classic Sevendust sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today. The first song released is the album closer "Fence," out now and accompanied by a claymation music video directed and animated by Ollie Jones. The video tells the story of a chemical leak during a Sevendust show that causes the band to turn in to zombies - but Sevendust will live forever!

Having a reputation as being one of the best live bands and recently making headlines as the band you "don't ever, ever, ever want to go on after," Sevendust will be heading out on tour next month opening for longtime friends Alter Bridge. The band has also been confirmed for the WJRR Earthday Birthday 2023 (April 22), WDHA's Rock The Rock Fest (April 28) and Sick New World 2023 (May 13).

As a band who loves to bring the music to their fans live, more dates will be announced in the future and 2023 /2024 will be busy years for Sevendust. More information on all upcoming tour dates and ticket and VIP info can be found here: https://sevendust.com/pages/tour.

Sevendust 2023 Tour Dates

April 22 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday 2023

April 28 - Newark, NJ - WDHA's Rock The Rock Fest

May 6 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall *

May 7 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach *

May 9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte *

May 11 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace *

May 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World 2023

May 14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *

May 16 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Saenger Theatre *

May 17 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans *

May 19 - Dothan, AL - The Plant *

May 20 - West Greenville, SC - The Foundry at Judson Mill #

* Opening for Alter Bridge

# Headline show