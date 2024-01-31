SCRIMSHAW PORN Unveils New Release - 'Edgar Allen'

Scrimshaw Porn's 'Edgar Allan' reveals an eerie and melancholic world inspired by Edgar Allan Poe.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

'Edgar Allan,' the hauntingly poetic latest release from Scrimshaw Porn, offers a glimpse into the eerie and melancholic world inspired by the master of macabre tales, Edgar Allan Poe. Crafted around Halloween, this track delves into the creative process that brought forth a narrative paying tribute to Poe's tortured brilliance.

The genesis of 'Edgar Allan' began with a simple bassline and the refrain bearing the literary maestro's name. The chorus hook, entrenched in Nick Helgesen's mind, led to the fleshing out of a storyline that encapsulates Poe's genius. The composition unfolds as an homage to the young Poe, parentless and writing by candlelight, blending Gothic horror with stories of beauty, longing, and forlorn love.

Nick's ungodly early morning routine unfolds in his dark and isolated home recording studio, where the magic of 'Edgar Allan' took shape; Driven by admiration for Poe's mastery of language, the song reflects the ticking time, a thematic element central to Poe's works.

The recording process elevated the track at TRIAD Normandy in Warren, Rhode Island, with co-producer Matt Ricci contributing his brilliance. Real piano replaced MIDI, and the layering of vocals, along with the addition of guitar accents by Neal McCarthy and sax by Trevor Kellum, added depth to the composition. The sax, with its ethereal Valhalla-style reverb, turned out to be a standout element, thanks to Trevor's inspired improvisation.

Nick's synergy with Matt, evident in their collaborative history spanning several songs, ensures a seamless creative process. The infusion of real-world samples, including raven wings and caws, random chatter, and the evocative sounds of digging and scratching, enhances the atmospheric quality of 'Edgar Allan.'

An unexpected twist of fate occurred during the post-production phase when an extended sample revealed someone yelling 'Edgar!' This serendipitous addition, though unintentional, added a karmic layer to the song, concluding the creative journey of 'Edgar Allan' with an eerily fitting touch.

