SCHOOL OF ROCK's Ava Della Pietra Releases 'Christmas Tonight'

14-year-old singer/songwriter and Broadway alumna Ava Della Pietra is bursting into the spotlight with the release of "Christmas Tonight," a beautiful and uplifting new song about the magic of the holiday season. Written by Ava with the help of producing partner Will Hicks (Ed Sheeran, Jamie Lawson), "Christmas Tonight" is Ava's heartfelt tribute that goes beyond presents and Santa on Christmas - a fresh snow, shimmering lights, and family and friends coming together to share in the special day. "Gather around everybody, it's getting close to midnight," Ava sings, "It's cold outside but it's warm in my heart." The song was recorded at Manhattan Beach Recording in New York City, and according to Hicks, it "has all the ingredients of a new Christmas classic."

Listen below!

"The warm feeling I get during the holiday season inspired me to write a song about sharing beautiful moments with my family and friends, and express why they are the reason that it feels like "Christmas Tonight," Ava said.



"Christmas Tonight" is one of forty songs that Ava has written, and the first of ten already produced, to be released in the coming months. A multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, bass, guitar, violin, and ukulele, Ava began performing at age four and writing songs at age five. She performed on the national tours of Les Misérables and White Christmas before joining the original cast of School of Rock, and has been featured on Good Morning America, Sesame Street, the Tony Awards, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and more. Most recently, Ava performed at the Sundance Film Festival, the Great South Bay Music Festival, and at Madison Square Garden in front of 20,000 Knicks fans.

Ava is gearing up for the release of her debut EP, featuring material she collaborated on with producers Will Hicks, Adrian Gurvitz (Jesse McCartney, Cheetah Girls), and Brian Malouf (Michael Jackson, Sabrina Carpenter). The EP will feature songs like "Optimist," about brushing off the negativity that so often brings us down, "Forgotten," dedicated to the people of Puerto Rico suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, and "Home," inspired by the devastating stories of families torn apart on the southern border. Ava has been touring in support of the EP, and recently performed at My Father's Place in Roslyn, New York, and in front of a sold out crowd at NYC's Rockwood Music Hall. She is scheduled to perform at the New York Tennis Open in February.



A supporter of both local and national charitable organizations, Ava is dedicated to advocating for young people, inspiring others to believe in themselves and follow their dreams. For more information on Ava Della Pietra, please visit https://www.avadellapietra.com/





