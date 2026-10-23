SAVAK to Release DOOR DEALS AND DEBT, Play Brooklyn Show Oct 25

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Brooklyn's post-punk outfit SAVAK is releasing a new album, Door Deals And Debt: An Essential Collection From The First 10 Years, on Peculiar Works / Ernest Jenning Record Co. Spanning the band's first decade, the collection is more than a greatest-hits exercise, offering a guided tour through a catalog built on curiosity, collaboration, and what the band describes as an almost pathological resistance to standing still. Across sharp corners, melodic rushes, weird left turns, and stubbornly catchy songs, Door Deals And Debt captures the restless spirit that has defined SAVAK since day one.

SAVAK will play a Brooklyn record release show at Mama Tried on October 25 before their fall UK tour.

Formed in Brooklyn in 2015 by Sohrab Habibion (Obits, Edsel), Michae Jaworski (The Cops, Virgin Islands), and Matt Schulz (Holy f, Enon), the NYC post-punk outfit has spent the past decade turning a lifetime of underground-rock knowledge into something restless, sharp, melodic, and gloriously hard to pin down. Across seven albums, an EP, singles, and countless shows, SAVAK has developed a sound where wiry guitars, churning rhythms, stray horns and keyboards, psychedelic detours, and impossible-to-shake hooks collide.

Habibion and Jaworski split songwriting and lead vocals, giving SAVAK's music a built-in tension and conversational quality: two distinct voices, two guitarists, two sets of influences, constantly pushing and pulling against each other. Their songs can be lean and punchy one minute, sprawling and strange the next, with traces of '60s garage, '70s punk and pub rock, '80s post-punk and American underground music, psychedelia, and sounds picked up from far beyond the usual Anglo-American rock axis. The records are packed with details, but never at the expense of momentum. SAVAK makes music that rewards close listening while still demanding to be played loud.

That sense of motion is baked into the band's history. Since releasing its debut, Best of Luck in Future Endeavors, in 2016, SAVAK has followed its own crooked trajectory through Cut-Ups (2017), Beg Your Pardon (2018), Rotting Teeth in the Horse's Mouth (2020), Human Error / Human Delight (2022), Flavors of Paradise (2024), and SQUAWK! (2025), its seventh album. Along the way, the band's Peculiar Works label has become a home for its music and its particular DIY approach to making, releasing, and keeping records in circulation.

Ten years on, SAVAK still sounds like itself but 'itself' is a moving target. A band made up of people who have been around the underground-rock block more than once, SAVAK doesn't trade in nostalgia so much as accumulated experience: every record is another opportunity to rearrange the pieces, follow a good riff somewhere unexpected, and make a little more noise before the night is over.

SAVAK Tour Dates

25 OCT - BROOKLYN - Mama Tried (Record Release Show at 4PM, FREE)

29 OCT - NORWICH @ The Holloway +

30 OCT - NEWCASTLE @ The Lubber Fiend +*

31 OCT - HALIFAX @ Dukes ^#

01 NOV - NOTTINGHAM @ The Old Cold Store (JT Soar Fest)

02 NOV - OXFORD @ The Library ^

03 NOV - BRISTOL @ The Golden Lion ^@

04 NOV - BIRMINGHAM @ Centrala ^$

05 NOV - LONDON @ The Old Blue Last ^!

06 NOV - TBA ^!

07 NOV - SHEFFIELD @ CADS ^

(+) Hey Colossus (*) Irked (^) Sinews (#) Goo (@) Resurrection Men ($) Exotic Pets (!) Dealing with Damage

Tracklist

Side A:

01 Vis-a-Vis

02 No Blues No Jazz

03 Dead Dick

04 How Many Duchesses

05 Reaction

06 Like Gary Wilson Said

07 Paid Disappearance

Side B:

01 Early Western Traders

02 No Man's Island

03 Two Lamps

04 Sick Of War

05 Nature Erased

06 Empathy

07 Tomorrow And The Day After

Photo Credit: Michael Jung



Photo Credit: Michael Jung

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