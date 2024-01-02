Sú North Set To Release 'Emotion Ocean (Ft. KOÀ)' Next Week

Alternative hip hop/rap artist Sú North (previously known as Sharif Hassan) has returned with his latest single, "Emotion Ocean (Ft. KOÀ)," set for release on January 12th through Greater Than Distribution. The track, a highlight from his upcoming EP "Listening to Sunsets," contributes to a sonic narrative of healing in nature.

With his classic positivity and chill beats (that mimic the rhythm of waves), North transports the listener to his world of rejuvenation - a foundation laid in previous releases "Yellow" and 'Waves ft. Jada Imani." "Stay safe, stay safe, your pain is no shame," he assures his audience, layered harmonies melting together with drum machines, an atmospheric arrangement that toes the line of cinematic.

Born and raised in Harlem, New York, Sú North delivers a unique alternative style that is deeply rooted in his knack for lyricism and lifelong interest in slam poetry. Now based in the Bay Area, Sú North embodies the definition of versatility and creativity. As a cinematographer and creative director, he brings a unique perspective to musicianship, understanding the importance of marrying visuals and sonics for a full artistic experience that is all his own. Similar artists include lausse the cat, The Silhouettes Project, Andre 3000, and Mac Miller.

North's previous releases, also featured on "Listening to Sunsets," resonated deeply with listeners, having attracted over 99K streams and 74K views on their respective music videos. They have received praise in the likes of Wordplay, Notion, and SwidLife. The EP centers on North's reflections watching the sunset after therapy sessions, a process that took months to translate musically.

"Emotion Ocean" was written through a conversation about his journey with friend and collaborator, KOÀ, known for his introspective lyricism, innovative production, and "soul-stirring" vocals. "Despite the struggles, we found strength in exploring the journey of therapy, especially as black males, where such discussions are often overlooked and thought of as taboo," he shared. "Interestingly, we chose to keep the song clean, avoiding explicit language, to highlight the positive aspects and struggles of self-discovery and therapy in our community." This track was inspired by the first sunset North watched following his first therapy session.

"Listening to Sunsets" also marks a significant step in North's career, as he establishes his partnership with Greater Than Distribution. The company, founded by A&R executive Paula Moore and Randy Jackson, is partnered with Universal Music Group's Virgin Music Group. They tailor their marketing and A&R services to each client, with an emphasis on empowering women in the music industry. He shares, "This ethos reflects in my projects, where I actively seek to support and collaborate with women, including musicians, engineers, and singers."

A release party for "Listening to Sunsets" is booked for January 20th at the Elbo Room Jack London in Oakland, CA. North will be joined by local favorites Limbo, Akaycentric, and Savage Mind.



