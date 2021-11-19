Ryan LeVine Releases Debut EP 'Good Things to Remember'

Today, singer and songwriter Ryan LeVine releases his debut EP, Good Things To Remember.

"Good Things to Remember is the most important music I've released to date," Ryan shares about the project. "It feels like both a culmination and a reclamation of the last decade. A decade spent searching, reaching for something I couldn't quite get my hands around, a sound, a lyric, a voice...I won't say that I've found it, because I think I'll always be looking, but today I recognize myself in these songs more intimately than ever before."

To celebrate the release, Ryan will perform a special live show with a full band at Hotel Café in Los Angeles, CA on December 3. Special guests DESURE and Hannah Connolly will open the show. Check here for tickets and more information.

Prior to EP release, Ryan shared a string of singles - "I Miss The War," "You Don't Hold The Cards Anymore," and "Signs," building anticipation for the complete project. Praising "Signs," Grimy Goods wrote, "Hot new artist alert...Out of the song's slowly trodding strums and drums emerges a crescendo of blisteringly woeful riffs that reaches the height of LeVine's lucidly broken heart." Glide Magazine said that Ryan "brings a tenaciously soulful approach to folk and roots music," and "showers us with his emotive vocals that span the low key experimental mood swings of The National up through Hozier."

The third time proves to be the charm for singer/songwriter Ryan LeVine. After seven years and two major label deals as the lead singer of alternative band Wildling, Ryan seems to have finally found his voice, alone. At the end of 2018, Ryan's life cracked down the center as both his personal and professional relationships came crashing to the ground, leaving him alone and unsure of how to proceed. Instead of forcing movement without any clear direction, Ryan chose to sit still, to stay with the uncertainty, and begin to process the tsunami of loss and confusion he was feeling.

The resulting work from this time spent in idle introspection is a debut EP entitled Good Things To Remember, and if the two lead singles "Signs" and "You Don't Hold The Cards Anymore" are any indication, we are beginning to see a songwriter stepping confidently into his prime.

Listen to the new EP here: