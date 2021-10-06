Ryan Culwell Releases 'All I Got' from New Album 'Run Like A Bull'

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ryan Culwell announced his new album Run Like A Bull will release on January 28th via Missing Piece Records. He also shared the official video for the album's first single "All I Got," a grizzled song that finds satisfaction in burning out rather than fading away.

"This song has always sounded drunk to me, like that good waxahachie feeling you get a few beers before the room starts spinning," stated Culwell. "My life feels like that too, real nice if I keep one foot on the ground."

Recorded with longtime friend and collaborator Neilson Hubbard (Mary Gauthier, Kim Richey), Run Like A Bull is raw and magnetic, channeling Neil Young and Billy Joe Shaver as it searches for a middle ground between release and restraint, impulse and inhibition, recklessness and responsibility. Culwell faces down his own worst instincts, grappling with weighty, existential notions the way Flannery O'Connor might, conjuring up images of alternating beauty and brutality.

In stark contrast to his approach to his previous album The Last American, which was recorded piecemeal over the course of more than a year of deliberate layering and experimentation, Culwell cut the entirety of Run Like A Bull in just four days. He relied on honest, intuitive performances from his all-star bandmates, including Juan Solorzano (Devon Gilfillian, Becca Mancari), Kris Donegan (Rhett Walker, Brett Eldredge) and Will Kimbrough (Rodney Crowell, Todd Snider) along with spare, unfussy production from Hubbard.

Guest vocalists also include Natalie Schlabs, Betsy Phillips, and Caroline Spence. The intimacy is palpable from the outset, but heavy as it may seem at times, Run Like A Bull is at its core a deeply optimistic record. For all the brooding guitars and gut-punch delivery, it's ultimately a testament to the power of human connection and resilience that find hope and gratitude in quiet moments and subtle gestures.

Listen to the new tracks here:

