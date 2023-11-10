Ruthie Foster Nominated For GRAMMY Award on LP 'Healing Time'

The multiple Blues Music Award winner is currently on tour through next spring.

Nov. 10, 2023

Ruthie Foster Nominated For GRAMMY Award on LP 'Healing Time'

Austin-based singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster was nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album at the 66th GRAMMY Awards for her critically acclaimed ninth studio album Healing Time, which was released in 2022 via Blue Corn Music. This marks Foster's fifth career GRAMMY nomination to date.

The multiple Blues Music Award winner is currently on tour through next spring – a full list of tour dates can be found below or at ruthiefoster.com/shows.

Foster on her nomination: “Wow! I'm overjoyed and full of gratitude! This was a project very special and dear to my heart as my band got to participate in it from start to finish. I'm so proud and grateful to them. To those of you who voted for us, We Thank You!”

Upon its release, Foster's Healing Time garnered widespread acclaim from press including PopMatters, No Depression, Folk Alley, Glide Magazine, RIFF Magazine and Rock and Blues Muse who declared this as “an album that gives off an overwhelming feeling of love and freedom … As always with Ruthie Foster, all you need to do is push ‘Play' and get out of her way. She will put your pieces back together.”

Healing Time found Foster pushing her boundaries as a singer and songwriter more than ever before in her 25-year-career – enlisting top collaborators on the record including powerhouse producers Mark Howard (Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams) and Dan Barrett, Gary Nicholson (Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal), Grace Pettis, Glenn Fukunaga (The Chicks, Shawn Colvin) and Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas).

An uplifting musical balm for today's times, Healing Time is filled to the brim with the type of love, wisdom and life experience that only a veteran artist like Foster can serve up effortlessly, hitting home every time with her resonant signature voice. Last fall, Foster was honored at Austin's Paramount Theatre with a star on the sidewalk of the historic venue, becoming only the sixth artist to do so and joining icons including Lyle Lovett and Delbert McClinton.

Ruthie Foster 2023-24 Tour Dates

November 11 – Cedar Park, TX – Haute Spot
November 18 – Reading, PA – Reading Blues Fest 2023
February 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center
February 23 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center
February 29 – Tallahassee, FL – Opperman Music Hall
March 2 – Miami, FL – Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center
March 3 – Stuart, FL – Lyric Theatre
April 10 – West Vancouver, BC – Kay Meek Arts Centre
May 17 – Bentonville, AR – FreshGrass, Bentonville 2024
May 18 – Bentonville, AR – FreshGrass, Bentonville 2024

Photo Credit: Jody Domingue



