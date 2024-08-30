Russell Dickerson Drops 'Bones The EP'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum artist Russell Dickerson celebrates the release of Bones The EP. The five track collection showcases the “well-established country hitmaker” (American Songwriter) and pays tribute to the people and relationships that have shaped Dickerson into the country superstar he is today.

Titled after Dickerson’s latest single and named Rolling Stone’s “songs you need to know,” “Bones” delves into the hitmaker’s most meaningful relationships. It blends his signature country-pop sound with themes of late-night bonfires, old flames, and the often-overlooked importance of conversations over a cold beer. Through its five tracks, the project explores different facets of love.



The EP release follows Dickerson’s recent achievement of debuting at No. 2 on the UK Radio Country Airplay Charts with “Bones,” following the success of his “Good Day To Have A Great Tour” throughout the UK. Dickerson will wrap up the summer on Sam Hunt’s Locked Up Tour 2024, tickets are available HERE.

About Russell Dickerson:

Russell Dickerson is known for his electrifying performances and "unstoppable energy fans can’t get enough of” (E! News). After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out from the pack as he released four consecutive career-starting singles that reached No. One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or better status on singles including “Yours" (3X Platinum), "Blue Tacoma” (2X Platinum), "Every Little Thing" (Platinum), "Love You Like I Used To" (Platinum), and “She Likes It” ft. Jake Scott (2X Platinum). Just last year, he clocked his fifth No. One with “God Gave Me A Girl.” This year, he released "Good Day To Have A Great Day,” followed by his latest single “Bones,” which was the biggest radio debut of his career. For more information, visit www.russelldickerson.com.

Comments