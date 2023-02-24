Russ Millions Releases Mixtape 'One of a Kin' & New Single 'Dancer'

Ivor-Novello, BRIT nominated and Mobo Award winning rapper Russ Millions has released his highly anticipated 17-track mixtape 'One of a Kind'. Today also marks the release of new single 'Dancer' featuring Noizy, RondoDaSosa and Capo Plaza.

'One of a Kind' is a diverse and, wide-ranging release which features previously released singles including 'Detty', 'BABA', '6:30', 'Pisces' and '6am in Dubai' and features collaborations from some of the scenes' biggest names including Krept & Konan, French The Kid, Ms Banks, Ivorian Doll, TeeZandos, French Montana, Dream Doll and more.

In line with the release, Russ has unveiled a merch line in collaboration with couture club - order. Russ has also announced a series of regional pop ups across London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Leeds between 24th-27th Feb where fans can meet Russ himself, purchase merchandise and get it signed.

In just a few years, Russ Millions has soared from underground rapper to bonafide chart-dominating and platinum-selling household name. Hailed as one of the leading authorities in the UK drill scene, Russ is perhaps best known for being the first ever drill artist to reach #1 in the UK Official Charts with his Ivor Novello-nominated hit 'Body' alongside Tion Wayne which has garnered over one billion streams to date and became the #1 Track by a UK Artist on TikTok in 2021.

As a pioneer of the crashment sound, Russ has garnered critical plaudits from the likes of BBC Radio 1, 1xtra, The Guardian, Evening Standard, Clash, Complex, Wonderland, Notion, The Line of Best Fit and GRM.

'Detty' follows previous heaters including 'One of a Kind' ft A1 & J1 and French The Kid, 'Pisces' alongside record breaking duo Krept & Konan, 'BABA (TOMA TUSSI), 'Backseat' and 'Reggae & Calypso' ft Buni & YV which reached #12 in the UK Official Charts.

REGIONAL POP UP SHOP STORE DATES

24th February - Kickgame, London, Covent Garden from 4pm

25th February - The Couture Club, Manchester from 12pm

26th February - Kickgame, Newcastle from 12pm

27th February - Kickgame, Leeds 11pm-1pm

27th February - Kickgame, Liverpool 4pm-6pm

Photo Credit: Abbxstudios