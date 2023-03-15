Rune Rask Unveils Experimental Sophomore Album 'Face Yourself'

Celebrated Danish producer Rune Rask drops highly-anticipated album Face Yourself via Universal Denmark.

A pioneer of Danish hip-hop for more than 20 years, GRAMMY Award winning producer Rune Rask is constantly striving to reshape the soundscape of modern music.

With credits working with some of the biggest hip hop artists of the decade, including Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Lukas Graham, Akon, and Tech N9ne, the visionary producer has built a name for himself as both a formidable solo artist and one-third of Denmark's most notorious hip-hop outfits of all time, Suspekt.

Solidifying themselves in Danish infamy, the trio performed and headlined across all major stages and collected millions of streams.

Channelling two decades of experience into work that has earned him the reputation as the Rick Ruben of Denmark, Rune Rask has collected two US GRAMMY nominations, 8 GRAMMY wins in Denmark, and countless Platinum certifications.

Ruminating on a diverse and poignant career, Rune Rask reflects on his journey, "It has been more about writing soundtracks for other people's lives, but life has changed, people have changed and I have changed. It's about self-respect and daring to stand up for the output you unleash...I have the score for my life inside my head and it needs to come out..."

His upcoming project represents a new era for the producer, whose change of direction as a solo artist within electronic music can already be seen in his 2021 self-titled album that demonstrated his versatility and creativity beyond the hip-hop spectrum.

Now evolving his sound even further, Rune Rask demonstrates his versatility and style on new album Face Yourself. Captivating tracks deliver a genre bending journey, with Batman boasting prominent yet soothing vocal stabs while Back and Forth plunges is a spiral into the underground, sweltering with club builds and hypnotic vocal clips primed for the dance floor.

Meanwhile, Bom Bidi soars through skyward synths, whilst Bach Da f Up sees Rune experiment with hard techno. Black Hole races with dark and splintering excursions, whilst Face Yourself encompasses the reflective nature of the album, betraying a tormented inner monologue through its cinematic space beats.

Elsewhere, previous single Ibiza Boys is an intriguing groover and Perpetual draws on instrumental elements with warm and fast-paced percussion. Jeddah is a steady synth bop with mesmerising tones and frequencies, whilst Plavalaguna wraps up the album with Japanese influenced chords that transform with a combination of futuristic synth patterns and playful pulses.

An industry veteran with a fresh head of constantly evolving ideas, Rune Rask celebrates a new electronic era with Face Yourself, a refreshingly intricate and unparalleled collection of charismatic productions.

Rune Rask - Face Yourself is out 3rd March via Universal Denmark. Listen to the new album here: