Rufus Wainwright to Release Limited Edition EP on Record Store Day

Rufus Wainwright is set to release an A/B side 7" EP, Come A Little Bit Closer, on November 29, Record Store Day Black Friday. The limited edition EP arrives ahead of Wainwright's forthcoming 2020 album via BMG, and consists of two live performances of Neil Young's "Harvest Moon" and Arcade Fire's "Crown of Love." Come A Little Bit Closer will be available exclusively at participating RSD Black Friday record stores, found here.

Wainwright recently made waves in the industry after debuting the new album's first single and video, "Trouble in Paradise," which Rolling Stone hailed as a "clever new pomp romp."

Watch "trouble In Paradise" below!

COME A LITTLE BIT CLOSER

TRACKLISTING

SIDE A

1. Harvest Moon (LIVE)

SIDE B

1. Crown of Love (LIVE)

Praised by the New York Times for his "genuine originality," Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists, songwriters and composers of his generation. The New York-born, Montreal-raised singer songwriter has released seven studio albums to date with, three DVDs, and three live albums, including the fantastic Grammy nominated Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall.

Musically Rufus has collaborated with artists including Elton John, Burt Bacharach, Robert Wilson, David Byrne, Boy George, Joni Mitchell, Pet Shop Boys, Heart, Robbie Williams, Jessye Norman, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Sting and producer Mark Ronson among many others.

Rufus has made a name for himself in the classical music world. His much acclaimed first opera, titled Prima Donna, premiered at the Manchester International Festival in July 2009 and was performed in London, New York, Paris, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong among others. Rufus' second opera based on the on the story of the Roman Emperor Hadrian and Antinous premiered in October 2018 at the Canadian Opera Company in Toronto and won a Dora Award for Outstanding New Opera.

Rufus has also distinguished himself by playing original orchestrated pop songs, his orchestral settings of 5 Shakespeare Sonnets and pieces from an extensive classical repertoire with orchestras around the world such as the Chicago Symphony, Toronto Symphony, Residentie Orchestra, Orchestre National de lIle de France, the orchestra of the Teatro Real.

He has appeared at many of the world's greatest concert halls and festivals including Royal Albert Hall, Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera, Teatro Colon, Hollywood Bowl, the Elbphilharmonie, the Olympia, Glastonbury, Roskilde, and the Kennedy Honors

He has written and recorded songs for a wide variety of movies and TV shows including "Brokeback Mountain", "Shrek", "Judy", "Meet the Robinsons", "The Aviator", "Moulin Rouge" and "Boardwalk Empire".

He and his sister Martha Wainwright continue the legacy of their mother, Canadian folk icon Kate McGarrigle, and raise funds for the Kate McGarrigle Fund funding sarcoma research and a music therapy program.

He has completed a new studio pop album with LA based producer Mitchell Froom to be released globally with BMG in the spring of 2020. The album's songs and production harken back to his explosive debut album that celebrates the sound and musical heritage of Los Angeles. He is working on a number of film, podcast and musical projects and lives in Los Angeles with husband Jorn Weisbrodt and shares custody for his daughter Viva with her mother Lorca Cohen.





Related Articles View More Music Stories