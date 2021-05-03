Rufus Wainwright Announces RUFUS DOES JUDY At Capitol Studios

2x GRAMMY Award-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright has announced plans for another landmark virtual concert event. Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios will see Wainwright performing his groundbreaking 2007 tribute to Judy Garland, Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall, in its entirety, live from Los Angeles' famed Capitol Studios.

The event will premiere Thursday, June 10 at 8:00 PM (AEDT/EST/CET), celebrating what would have been Garland's 99th birthday. Tickets for Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios are available now exclusively via Veeps priced at $30 (advance)/$35 (day of show). There will also be ticket bundles available with the opportunity for fans to participate in an intimate Q&A with Rufus priced at $60 (advance) / $65 (day of show).

Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios will see Wainwright backed by a four-piece band in front a micro-audience comprised of 2x Academy Award-winning actress Renée Zellweger, winner of last year's "Best Actress" Oscar for her spectacular performance as Garland in 2019's Judy. In addition, Wainwright will be joined musically by award-winning star of stage and screen and Concord recording artist, Kristin Chenoweth in person at Capitol Studios and his sister Martha Wainwright from Montreal.

"The American Songbook and Judy Garland's famed 1961 Carnegie Hall concert gave me a lot of hope after 9/11 and lead to the idea for my first song by song recreation of that show at the same venue. It felt fitting to do the entire set again as the dazzling finale of my Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective and hopefully the beginning of the finale of this global pandemic. Once again, these songs revealed their healing power. To be able to sing them in front of Renée, to sing with Kristin Chenoweth and still have my sister Martha be part of these shows was particularly meaningful although to sing them into the very microphone that Judy used for her recordings at Capitol Studios was the most mind-blowing ," says Wainwright.

"I've been wanting my moment with Rufus for forever. It's finally happening!" says Chenoweth.

"I am still awed by Rufus' voice just as I was 22 years ago in friend's living room where I heard him perform for the first time," says Zellweger. "Witnessing Rufus do the entire Judy Garland Carnegie Hall show was the most special day and I loved sharing the time."

The first complete performance of the Rufus Does Judy tribute in five years, Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios will be commemorated with a limited edition t-shirt created for the occasion in partnership with Wainwright's longtime friend, legendary designer Michael Kors. The t-shirts will be available via Rufus' Merch Store and in Michael Kors Collection stores nationwide, with all proceeds benefiting LGBT human rights organization OutRight Action International through June - Pride Month 2021 - or while supplies last. The t-shirt marks the latest collaboration between Kors and Wainwright, who earlier this month performed music for the blockbuster launch of Kors' 40th anniversary collection for Fall/Winter 2021.

Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios - which marks a rare complete performance of Wainwright's now-legendary homage to 1961's Judy Garland At Carnegie Hall - showcases more than twenty-five American standards spanning swing, jazz, and pop, including three songs by George & Ira Gershwin, two Rodgers & Hart classics, two from Howard Dietz & Arthur Schwartz, plus favorites by Harold Arlen, Yip Harburg, Irving Berlin, Noël Coward, and more. Among the highlights are such Garland signature songs as "The Man That Got Away," "Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart," "Swanee," and of course, "Over The Rainbow," along with a special bonus rendition of "Get Happy," which was not performed by Garland at the original 1961 concert.

Wainwright's sixth full length release and first live album, Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall was recorded and produced by Phil Ramone over two sold out nights at Carnegie Hall, backed by a full 36-piece orchestra and special guest appearances from his sister Martha Wainwright, his mother Kate McGarrigle, and Garland's daughter, Lorna Luft. The album proved an immediate cultural landmark, feted by worldwide media attention and critical acclaim while earning Wainwright his first-ever GRAMMY Award nomination (for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album").

Due to popular demand, Wainwright recreated his momentous tribute to Garland with sold out, star-studded performances at such renowned venues as Paris' L'Olympia, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, and the London Palladium, the latter of which was filmed and released on DVD as Rufus! Rufus! Rufus! Does Judy! Judy! Judy!: Live from the London Palladium.

Wainwright recently wrapped up the 2021 leg of A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!, an ambitious virtual live series that saw him revisiting his groundbreaking studio albums in their entirety, with one album side performed for each date, including rarely played deep cuts, stunning new arrangements, and a bonus selection of signature cover songs chosen by fans around the world. The series - which included accompaniment from guitarist Brian Green and keyboardist/pianist Jacob Mann, as well as exclusive fireside chat Q&As and a nightly micro-audience comprised of such celebrity friends and fans as Paul Rudd, Zach Galifianakis, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Corden and Darren Criss - culminated last month with performances of last year's GRAMMY Award-nominated Unfollow The Rules as well as two nights of career-spanning Rarities (originally collected in 2011's epic box set, House of Rufus). A number of recent concerts are available to rewatch through Saturday, May 1 - for tickets and complete information, please visit rufuswainwright.veeps.com/stream/schedule.

Wainwright's ninth studio LP and first new pop album since 2012, Unfollow The Rules finds the multi-faceted artist at the peak of his powers, entering artistic maturity with passion, honesty, and a new-found fearlessness while remaining as creative, bold, and mischievous as ever. Produced by Mitchell Froom (Crowded House, Paul McCartney, Randy Newman) at a variety of legendary Los Angeles studios, the album proved among last year's most honored releases, earning a prestigious GRAMMY Award nomination for "Best Traditional Pop Album" as well as a Juno Award nod for "Adult Alternative Album of the Year."

Unfollow TheRules was further met by ecstatic critical acclaim from high profile publications around the globe, with Uncut declaring it "a spectacular return to the tower of song and the game (Wainwright) plays best...brimming with memorable melodies, swooning arrangements and smart lyrics dreamily sung." Unfollow The Rules is "a stately pop throwback full of (Wainwright's) signature vocal grandeur," enthused Rolling Stone, while Pitchfork praised the album as "an opulently crafted highlight reel, a career-spanning sampler of Wainwright's styles and guises... his songwriting is as sharp and cheeky as ever." "A timely reminder of everything that's wonderful about Wainwright," wrote CLASH's Mat Smith in a 9/10 rave, noting the artist's "effortlessly towering voice, taking on a spinetingling profundity and emotiveness reminiscent of The Righteous Brothers (both of them; together; at once!)." PopMatters praised Unfollow The Rules as "a lush and detailed sounding album," adding, "It's good to welcome the return of the new, improved, old-school Rufus." "Unfollow the Rules marks a welcome return to the opulent orchestration of Wainwright's early albums," wrote The Guardian in its 4/5-starred review. "Wainwright's ninth studio album is a lush, engaging study in domestic bliss...It's good to have him back." "(Wainwright) sings with contentment, not complacency, as he saunters through the corridors of his life," applauded The Independent in its own 4/5-starred review, noting simply, "This is one of Wainwright's finest albums."

Last year saw Wainwright offering fans solace with his trailblazing #Quarantunes series of #RobeRecitals, presented daily via Instagram Live. The intimate performances - which saw the singer-songwriter supreme performing new songs from Unfollow The Rules alongside classic catalog favorites, surprising rarities, and beloved cover versions - were followed in June by Unfollow The Rules: The Paramour Session, a complete acoustic performance of the new album filmed live at the ballroom of Hollywood's famed silent movie mansion, The Paramour Estate.

The first leg of A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective! kicked off in September, presented live from Wainwright's living room in Laurel Canyon, joined by a weekly micro-audience that included Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest, Darren Criss, Joel McHale, among other icons and famous friends. The virtual tour of his wide-ranging catalogue earned applause from such media outlets as mxdwn.com, which hailed the concert series as a "deliciously casual offering to dedicated fans; an exclusive club for Wainwright enthusiasts to gather and exchange memories about their shared passion for his music. The live audience chat was a haven for nostalgia, sprinkled with the disparate musical experiences of followers around the world."

An ingenious, compellingly charismatic live artist, Wainwright hopes to see his fans in person later this year on his long awaited Unfollow The Rules Tour. For scheduled dates and other information, please visit rufuswainwright.com/tour.