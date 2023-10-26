Ruben Studdard Readies the Release of New Album 'THE WAY I REMEMBER IT'

Ruben Studdard Prepares for the Release of His 8th Studio Album, "The Way I Remember It"

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Ruben Studdard Readies the Release of New Album 'THE WAY I REMEMBER IT'

"THE WAY I REMEMBER IT" is the forthcoming anticipated eight studio album from the Velvet Teddy Bear himself, Ruben Studdard. The album will be globally available this Friday via the label partnership with Legend Tribe, RCS, and the SRG-ILS Group .

Earlier this year, we were first introduced to the to the newly updated sound from Ruben Studdard, with the album title-track, "The Way I Remember It." The Way I Remember it is a classic storytelling song. It describes the moment a man meets the woman that he plans to spend the rest of his life with. I think this song is beautifully written and produced and Mr. Belewa Muhammad did such an amazing job on it. I literally heard the song at 1:00pm and by 1:30pm, I was already recording it," mentions Ruben. "I knew from the first listen that my core fan-base would love this song," he adds.

The second song to be released from the album was the beautiful mid-tempo call-out tune, W.I.F.E. "Wife is a song about the love of my life. It truly speaks about everything that my wife means to me. She is my best-friend and the more important, she is the engine that the Ruben Studdard bus runs-on." "I thank God for my wife and I am happy that I was able to find the words and music to describe how much she means to me," shares Ruben.

Right on time for the release of the album, the song, "MASTERPIECE", serves as the official new single. "Masterpiece is a song that I instantly fell in love with in the studio, the lyrics fully describe how special one's significant other is. It's one of those, yes, that's it songs," chuckles Ruben.

On November 17th, Catch RUBEN STUDDARD perform his new single, "MASTERPIECE" on The TAMRON HALL SHOW, (Check local listings).

Ruben Studdard is currently on his national tour, with best-friend and fellow American Idol contestant, Clay Aiken on the "RUBEN & CLAY TWENTY YEARS | ONE NIGHT TOUR."

ABOUT RUBEN STUDDARD:

Ruben Christopher Studdard rose to fame 20 years ago as the winner of the second season of American Idol. Later that same year Ruben received his first Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "Superstar". Ruben has released six studio albums, including his platinum-selling debut, Soulful, and the top-selling gospel follow-up, I Need an Angel. Although he is more well-known for his recording career, he has also had a notable acting career on both stage and screen.

Most notably, he toured with Robin Givens in the comedy-drama I Need a Hug and in 2008 starred as Fats Waller in the national tour revival of Ain't Misbehavin'. Currently Ruben is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his American Idol victory with fellow season two alum Clay Aiken with a nationwide co-headlining tour.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Michael Harmel Debuts New Solo Project With Single THIS LIFE Photo
Michael Harmel Debuts New Solo Project With Single 'THIS LIFE'

Regina musician Michael Harmel debuts his new solo project with a single and video titled 'This Life.' The name Dearest Henry is an homage to Michael's grandad, who was also a musician, and used to play music for him at a young age. This inspired Michael to explore all types of musical genres and ultimately led to him learning to play the guitar.

2
Video: Gunship Share Cover Of Send Me An Angel Lyric Video Photo
Video: Gunship Share Cover Of 'Send Me An Angel' Lyric Video

Gunship shares a cover of 'Send Me An Angel' in a new lyric video. Watch now! The defining soundtrack to legendary BMX movie RAD is back with a vengeance and in the care of Gunship and their signature synth sounds and powerful modern production.

3
Will Swinton Drops Touching EP Better Days Photo
Will Swinton Drops Touching EP 'Better Days'

Genre-defying New Zealand artist Will Swinton has released a touching new EP titled 'Better Days.' Discover the heartfelt music and emotional journey in this latest release. To complement the EP Will Swinton releases a captivating visual to the title-track which finds Will hanging with his friends in New Zealand. 

4
In This Moment Release Highly Anticipated New Studio Album Godmode Photo
In This Moment Release Highly Anticipated New Studio Album 'Godmode'

Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush) and marks a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET