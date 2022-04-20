Rozzi Shares New Nile Rodgers Collaboration 'Consequences'

LA-based vocalist, songwriter, pianist and producer Rozzi is set to release her new Berry EP this Friday, April 22 via BMG.

Today, she commands listeners to their feet with the upbeat single, "Consequences" ft. Nile Rodgers. Rozzi's relatable, emotive lyricism cuts like a knife and is immediately soothed by the behemoth anthem of infectious funk rhythms and modern R&B grooves.

"I love that Nile has a raging guitar solo," Rozzi says of Rodgers, whom she calls a hero. "That's not a common thing on a pop record. Just having him wail on it is such a dream come true."

"Rozzi's natural talent is incredible," shares Rodgers. "It's wonderful to be working with her at this formative stage of what deserves to be a special career."

Featuring her signature smoky, full-bodied vocals and songs that move seamlessly from upbeat pop, funk and R&B to low-key acoustic ballads, Berry is an expansive record about growth, learning to trust your instincts and, ultimately, embracing new love and change.

"Consequences" ft. Nile Rodgers follows the release of soulful ballad "fflow," as well as fan-favorite "Best Friend Song (Original Mix)" which Rozzi performs LIVE on the new season of Hulu's Dollface. Both tracks shed light on Rozzi most treasured relationships, with the rest of the EP following suit.

She describes this body of work as "emotional" as well as "juicy and rich and maybe a little bit sour." The Berry EP was mixed by Delbert Bowers and co-produced by Nile Rodgers, George Moore (Mika, Clean Bandit), Eric Leva (Iggy Azalea), Wendy Wang (Superfruit, Joseph) and Rozzi.

Rozzi earned early acclaim for collaborations with Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T, made her Late Night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and gave a special performance at Bachelor's (Jay Som / Palehound) Doomin' Sun Fest.

Listen to the new single here: