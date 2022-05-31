Royel Otis Share New Single 'Bull Breed' & Announce 'Bar N Grill' EP

Sydney-based duo Royel Otis release their new track, "Bull Breed", and share details of their new EP Bar N Grill, set for release on July 29th on House Anxiety / Ourness. The enigmatic pair recently dropped their single "Oysters In My Pocket" which was released alongside a brilliant video directed by Tim Nathan, watch here, and a remix by fellow Aussies Lazy Eyes.

With distorted, layered vocals and woozy, wild charm, "Bull Breed" explores those precious, messy nights of young abandon. In their trademark, tongue-in-cheek way, Royel Otis capture the essence of these special and carefree evenings; out with friends, beer glasses emptying at a rapid rate, as the sun sets and the kids come out to play.

The duo explain: "Bull Breed is being youthful and naive to everyone and everything around you. Soaking up that young alpha essence. A real unruly bovine beast celebrating the small things like it's the last night of your life. Nights where you roam from bars to pubs with your mates and you're all just running your own show. A complete lack of inhibitions with no regrets. Bull Breed is an anthem for all the Woo Girls and Wild Boys".

Released in late 2021, Royel Otis's debut EP, Campus, leaned into the band's organic, nostalgic sound, bringing a swooning psychedelic edge to proceedings for extra-added blissfulness. With the dream pop flow fully nailed, the pair wanted to get a little looser, a little edgier. That's just what they've done on new EP, Bar n Grill, which sees them swapping synths for guitars and making everything that much grittier, while still showcasing their knack for an exceptional pop melody and a killer catchy chorus. Royel Maddell says: "It feels like this is the first EP in which we've actually found ground that we can lift off from".

Classic songwriting is at the heart of everything Royel Otis do. Friends and kindred spirits born on the sun-drenched coastline of Australia's iconic Bondi Beach, Royel Otis is the brainchild of self-confessed "young scoundrels" Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell. Maddell's roots are in the greats of the 1960s, with the sleek orchestration of Roy Orbison and Lee Hazlewood seeping into his own songwriting, meanwhile, Pavlovic has long been obsessed with Jonathan Richman and the deceptively simple storytelling style of The Modern Lovers. What is clear is that Bar n Grill is the sound of a band having fun. Simultaneously tight and loose, it's scrappy one second and seamless the next - their comfort with constantly switching things up is all down to the pair's tight-knit nature.

A completely collaborative songwriting process, with Maddell throwing in a chorus here and Pavlovic chucking together a verse there, together they powered through the five songs on this exceptional EP over the course of three weeks, crafting the exuberant, youthful sound of Barn N Grill. Coming along for the ride on the new EP is engineer Chris Collins (Skeggs, Middle Kids), who contributed to the EP immensely. The magnetic pair are signed to notorious imprints House Anxiety / Ourness, who between them introduced the world to King Krule, Genesis Owusu and Courtney Barnett. With Royel Otis' new sound unleashed into the world, the world is truly their oyster.

Watch the new music video here: