Royalty Capes Releases Xmas Charity Single 'This Christmas'

ROYALTY CAPES is pleased to present a special seasonal single: “This Christmas”.



A festive release laced with sleigh bells, solos, and thoughtful sentiments; all proceeds from the sales of the track will go towards the mental health charity MIND.

Speaking about the track, Ben Adey aka Royalty Capes says:

“I wanted to write something that captured the ‘other side' of Christmas Time. A song that captures the feeling of the time of year, a song that captures the feeling of spending time apart from a loved one, a period of loneliness after a relationship, adjustment and the feeling of wanting to run away from all the usual tunes we associate with the advent period.

I was always drawn to the emotion in the older Christmas songs by Slade, Wham, Paul McCartney, Band Aid etc and so tried to capture a little bit of that essence in the song, as well as some chiming festive guitars, sleigh bells and harmonies.

Christmas isn't wonderful for everyone, especially for those of us struggling with mental health problems. Donate £3, or whatever you feel so we can help raise funds for the vital services MIND provides.”



More information on the vital work MIND does can be found here: https://www.mind.org.uk

“This Christmas” was written by Ben Adey, Mastered by Hippocratic Mastering, and Mixed & Produced by Tim Scott at Bakerland Studios, Leeds.

With Adey on Vocals, Bass, Guitars, additional Guitars were performed by Scott, while its Drums/Percussion were laid down by Jordan Rose.

Listen to the new single here: