Royal Blood Share Sebastian's New Remix of 'Limbo'

Royal Blood followed the release of Typhoons by announcing a huge UK arena tour slated for Spring 2022.

May. 28, 2021  
After channelling elements of Daft Punk, Justice, and Philippe Zdar for their recent UK #1 album Typhoons, Royal Blood continue their appreciation for innovative, rhythmic French artists by sharing SebastiAn's new remix of "Limbo." This represents their second ever official remix after Purple Disco Machine reworked the album's lead single "Trouble's Coming."

In the hands of the influential artist SebastiAn from the ultra-cool, French Ed Banger Records stable of artists, "Limbo" has become a very different beast. The producer has stripped the raw barrage of the original version, instead emphasizing spacious beats, luminous disco guitar, and Mike Kerr's fluid falsetto. The resulting mix captures Royal Blood's energy and dynamics with some fresh flair.

SebastiAn has collaborated with an array of leading talents. As well as contributing extensively to Frank Ocean's Endless and Blonde albums, his remixes have been sought after by everyone from Justice and Daft Punk to Foals and Beastie Boys. His own highly acclaimed artist career has also yielded two studio albums, Total and Thirst.

Royal Blood followed the release of Typhoons by announcing a huge UK arena tour slated for Spring 2022. US tour dates will be announced soon. Click here for additional details.

Recently, Royal Blood performed their current hit "Typhoons" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Click here to view and share.


From This Author TV News Desk