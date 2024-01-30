Royal Blood Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour Dates

Royal Blood announce a string of Spring 2024 North American tour dates supporting their 2023 album Back To The Water Below. Kicking off on May 2 in Raleigh, NC, the tour sees the band join Queens of the Stone Age as Special Guests across the East Coast, in addition to headline dates supported by Bad Nerves and festival appearances in Atlanta, Daytona Beach, and Columbus.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 2 at 10am local time. All festival dates are on sale now. Visit www.royalbloodband.com for more information.

Released in September 2023, Royal Blood's fourth album Back To The Water Below has incited widespread tastemaker applause. NME raved, “The duo's self-produced new album sees them tap back into the undeniable chemistry that they made their name on.” From lead singles “Mountains At Midnight” and “Pull Me Through” to bonus track “Supermodel Avalanches,” the album sees the band at the top of their game.

When Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher started work on Back To The Water Below, they cast aside any preconceptions of what their band could be. They allowed themselves the freedom to embrace other ideas, at times being guided by melodies rather than riffs and rhythms, and at others deploying whatever instrumentation they felt best complemented the songs.

Key to achieving their creative liberation was the decision to produce the record entirely independently for the first time — not to mention, having the freedom to stroll down to their studio space near their homes in Brighton whenever a moment of inspiration struck. While everything had changed for Royal Blood over the course of the previous decade, the reason for forming the band was completely unchanged: the simple joy of Mike plugging in, Ben picking up his sticks, and the pair making a racket for the sheer fun of it.

Royal Blood 2024 North American Tour Dates:

May 2 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre *

May 3 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel !

May 4 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival ^

May 6 Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion *

May 7 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

May 8 North Charleson, SC Firefly Distillery *

May 10 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live *

May 11 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville ^

May 13 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville !

May 14 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre !

May 16 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore !

May 17 Madison, WI The Sylvee !

May 18 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection !

May 19 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival ^

* Supporting Queens of the Stone Age

! Supported by Bad Nerves

^ On sale now