Ross Cooper Releases New Single 'Indian Summer'

Nashville-based, Texas-raised Americana artist Ross Cooper has released his new single "Indian Summer" today!

"Indian Summer", a co-write with Gable Bradley, is about losing a love that you knew you couldn't keep in the first place. Although new to the album, it was written a couple years ago. "It's one of those songs that's always stayed in the back of my head. I've caught myself singing it at random and knew it was time to bring it to life," says Cooper.

It will be featured along with the song "Cowboy Things" on the deluxe edition of Chasing Old Highs available on October 1, 2021.

"Cowboy Things" was written by Phillip Lammonds and marks the first time Cooper has cut a song he's not penned. "This song blew me away the first time I heard it," he recalls. "It's been a really long time since a song has stopped me in my tracks like this one did."

The song tells the story of a cowboy pulling on his boots for the last time. "The language and vocabulary in the song are perfect. The finger picking. The melody. Everything. It's a song that I wish I would've written and can't believe hasn't been cut. I'm so proud to get to play this one, and I'm thankful Phillip wrote it."

Chasing Old Highs was originally released in February 2021. Upon release, the title track was featured on the Spotify Emerging Americana playlist and Ross was a featured DJ on Gimme Country.