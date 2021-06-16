Rosie Tucker Shares 'Ambrosia' Video & Announces Tour Dates

Rosie Tucker (they/them) has just shared an animated video for "Ambrosia," directed by Los Angeles based animator DaAe Kim. The song is off their recently released third studio album Sucker Supreme which FLOOD called "a capsule of self-exploration and detailed, diaristic revelation." The album has also earned acclaim from NPR, Stereogum, them., GLAAD, KCRW "Today's Top Tune", Music Connection, Under The Radar, The Luna Collective, BrooklynVegan and more.

Sucker Supreme, produced by Wolfy, is a coming of age album aching with self-discovery, self-definition, and self-redefinition. With intimate storytelling and electrifying, intricate guitar, the album is not easily slotted into a binary like happy or sad. In fact, concepts like male or female, married or divorced, destruction or salvation, are not two opposite sides of the same coin, they are all connected points on the same sphere.



In support of Sucker Supreme, Rosie Tucker will play a few headlining shows this fall along with an appearance at indie rock festival Treefort Music Festival. They are also excited to announce they will be joining Best Coast on the road in 2022 beginning January 11 in Santa Cruz and wrapping in February with two hometown shows in Los Angeles. Rosie Tucker's touring band includes drummer Jessy Reed, guitarist Jess Kallen, and bassist Wolfy. All tickets are on sale Friday, June 18 at 10am local time. For more information, visit www.rosietuckermusic.com/.

ROSIE TUCKER TOUR DATES

9/18 Fresno, CA Strummer's

9/22 - 9/26 Boise, ID Treefort Music Fest

9/26 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court



supporting Best Coast

1/11 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

1/12 San Francisco, CA August Hall

1/14 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

1/15 Seattle, WA The Showbox

1/18 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

1/19 Chicago, IL Metro

1/20 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

1/21 Detroit, MI El Club

1/22 Toronto, ON The Axis Club

1/24 Boston, MA Royale

1/25 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

1/27 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

1/28 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

1/29 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

1/31 Chapel Hill, NC Cat's Cradle

2/1 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

2/2 Nashville, TN Exit/In

2/4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

2/5 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

2/6 Austin, TX Mohawk

2/8 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

2/9 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

2/10 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

2/11 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

2/12 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room