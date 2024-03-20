Rosehardt Releases New Single 'The Navidson Record' From New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco-born, Brooklyn-based actor and musician Caleb Eberhardt, known as Rosehardt, continues to captivate audiences with his distinctive blend of hip-hop, vintage R&B, pop, and funk. Today, the versatile artist returns with a sophisticated club anthem, "The Navidson Record," from his upcoming album, 'the world gets smaller each day it seems to shrink,' set to release May 10th via VERO Music.

The intricately woven lyrics of this single, produced by Rosehardt in collaboration with Davy Levitan and Joy Morales, are complemented by a pulsating '70s-styled dance beat. "The Navidson Record" draws inspiration from Rosehardt's emotionally transformative encounter with the bestselling book "House of Leaves" by Mark Danielewski.

“It's the most insane book I have ever read,” Rosehardt declares. “It's about a man who finds a manuscript in a house, and the manuscript is about a family who makes a documentary about their house and a big room in the house that is pitch-black. The further you go in the room, the bigger it gets. The character Navidson becomes obsessed with that room and what is inside. He goes in and it just gets bigger and bigger, and there's a beast that you never see, but you hear. It's terrifying and insane.”

Rosehardt harnessed the exhilaration of Danielewski's groundbreaking storytelling to create a musical journey that expands upon the book, offering his perspective on the mysterious room's potential occurrences. The result is a recording that seamlessly transitions between club dance floors and relaxed radio listening.

“The Navidson Record” follows the success of previous album single, “Baby Love” featuring GRAMMY-nominated artist Masego. With over 1 million streams to date, the song was launched alongside a dynamic social media campaign, including a viral video of Rosehardt appearing on the late Jerry Springer's talk show. Other singles from the upcoming album, such as the vibey "cheat code" and the seductive "Hunted," underscore Rosehardt's dynamic artistry.

Beyond his musical pursuits, Rosehardt maintains a thriving career as an actor. Currently featured in the Broadway revival of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, adapted by Tony Award nominee Amy Herzog, Rosehardt shares the stage with stars Jeremy Strong (Succession), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), and Victoria Pedretti (You, The Haunting).

ABOUT ROSEHARDT:

When Rosehardt steps up to a mic, he does so with the clear intention of connecting. His every song is an intimate act of sharing truth and insight into life as he has seen and experienced it. This is the fuel of his new album, ‘the world gets smaller each day it seems to shrink'.

Produced by Rosehardt, with Davy Levitan and Joy Morales, ‘the world gets smaller each day it seems to shrink' is the latest salvo in a musical journey that began in 2018 with his critically acclaimed debut album Songs in the Key of Solitude, the singles from which earned praise from such tastemakers as Pitchfork, Pigeons & Planes, Hot97, Okayplayer, and Earmilk, among others.

Since then, he has released the EPs how are you?, Vol. 1 & 2 (2020 and 2022, respectively). Experienced in chronological order, these records assemble the story of a man in search of philosophical answers to daily life within the context of music that is, by turns, raw and silky smooth. For Rosehardt, this new project fits into the overall narrative, serving as an optimistic forecast into his future.

“The more I work on this album the more it feels like an homage to the version of myself I want to be in my old age –a person who will listen back 30 years from now and do so with a pride that says ‘you were so scared, if only you knew it was going to be okay,'” he says. “If I only could have told you that you were going to be totally fine.”

The concept of ‘the world gets smaller each day it seems to shrink' is further illustrated by the feature-length documentary It Happened Like This: A Music Documentary & Concert Film. Directed by Gabriel Gomez and Alice Plati, the intensely revealing film unpacks Rosehardt's fascinating life story amid intimate glimpses into the making of his new album and live performances.

It's a story that traces back to a youth spent in San Francisco as the son of a father who was a preacher and a mother who is an artist/dance professor. “Making art in one form or another was always a part of my life,” Rosehardt says. “It wasn't even that I was guided in one director or another. I just did what came naturally. All creative expressions were valid and encouraged by my parents.”

That includes an equally successful career as an actor. Since moving to Brooklyn, NY, he has balanced his musical endeavors with a plethora of roles on stage and screen. Rosehardt made his Broadway acting debut in 2019 performing in Tarrell Alvin McCranney's Tony-nominated play Choir Boy, HBO's Betty, the Ryan Coogler-produced Judas & The Black Messiah, and the critically acclaimed Branden Jacobs Jenkins play The Comeuppance.

He is currently in the Broadway production of An Enemy of the People alongside Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli, and Victoria Pedretti. While most performers will compartmentalize their efforts, Rosehardt sees music and acting as “totally interactive. With each project, I learn more about myself and what I can bring to whatever comes next. It all coalesces into my ultimate mission in life: To be a storyteller.”

With over 3 million total streams of Songs in the Key of Solitude, sold out performances in multiple cities, a support tour for Omar Apollo, and a powerful “COLORS Berlin” performance (nearing 3 million plays on YouTube), Rosehardt is well on his way to becoming one of 2024's most exciting and dynamic breakthrough stars.