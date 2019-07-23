Rose Dorn Drops New Track For CHAMP

Ahead of the release of their debut album Days You Were Leaving (Bar None Records) Rose Dorn have dropped a new single entitled "Champ." The track debuted via FLOOD Magazine and the band's Scarlet Knight told them "'Champ' is about my time in high school and trying to figure out who I was. The lyric 'All my friends are in my hand the computer that I continue to hold on' is specifically about the time when Joey, Jamie and I were becoming close friends. I'd walk around school texting them all day, head fully in my phone. At some point I realized I was dissociating, cut off from the world around me, only able to feel peace when I was actively connecting with my two best friends through a screen. Nothing else really mattered." The video was directed by Julia Ling Kelleher who notes, "I was influenced visually by Jane Campion's movie Sweetie. Similar to the main character Kay, Scarlet is isolated in this big suburban house, where she's trying to get all the words out but no one's really listening or paying attention." Of the track FLOOD says, "the three-minute bedroom-incepted lullaby channels the frustration of struggling to fit in..." Read the full write-up HERE and watch "Champ" below:

"Champ" will be available tomorrow, July 24, via all DSP's

Days You Were Leaving will be released on August 23 via Bar None Records and Rose Dorn, who are based in Los Angeles, have just confirmed their first tour in support of the album. The dates kick off in San Diego and conclude in Phoenix. Along the way they will hit Los Angeles (where they support Ex Hex & Seth Bogart), Oakland, Seattle, and more. All dates are listed below.

Rose Dorn is Scarlet, Jamie Coster and Joey Dalla Betta. The trio of "Valley Kids" take elements of bedroom rock, twangy desert gaze, and melancholic California pop and create music that is all their own. The band came together under a deadline; Los Angeles DIY venue The Smell offered Scarlet an opening spot for a night in March 2017. She accepted and suddenly found herself in need of a band. Through a mutual acquaintance, she met longtime childhood pals Jamie and Joey. A wealth of sonic inspirations bonded them and the three-piece hit a practice room. That first gig was a success and they soon teamed up with engineer Phil Hartunian [Follies] to record their first EP, 2017's Speak Later. Between a string of gigs and the 2018 follow-up Call Her, Rose Dorn returned to the studio to record what would become Days You Were Leaving with Hartunian once again at the helm as engineer. The ten songs that make up the album examine a nebulous yet transformative period of life where things change whether you like it or not.

In many ways, one image sums up Rose Dorn. The hand-drawn album artwork features the bandmates' childhood stuffed animals-Joey's bunny named "Bunny," Scarlet's horse named "Horsey," and Jamie's Zebra named "Zebu"-snuggled next to each other.

"The only reason this project feels so special is because of how close we are," Joey leaves off. "Of course we have similar or complementary musical roots, but those would just make us a band. This is something else."





