Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rose City Band to Release New Album Garden Party in April

Rose City Band to Release New Album Garden Party in April

The new album Garden Party, is due out April 21st.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Rose City Band reveal the joyous new album Garden Party, due out April 21st. The band are also announcing the first legs of U.S., U.K. and European tours. Listen now to shimmering first single "Chasing Rainbows." On the song, singer and guitarist Ripley Johnson and pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker weave radiant guitar melodies into a wash of texture and twang, swinging from country-rock roots into psychedelic technicolor displays.

Garden Party is a celebration of summer and all it brings: communal gatherings, the respites offered by nature, and an appreciation for even the simplest beauty, from 12-foot sunflowers to a contorted carrot planted in the spring.

Recorded at Johnsons' Portland home as well as The Center for Sound, Light, and Color Therapy and mixed by John McEntire, Garden Party features guest appearances by Moon Duo bandmates John Jeffrey on drums and Sanae Yamada on synths, as well as Rose City Band live performers Hasenberg on keyboards and Walker on pedal steel.

Recorded by Songwriter Johnson primarily as a solo endeavor, the recordings nonetheless capture the twists and bends of a fully realized ensemble. In a nod to bands such as the Grateful Dead it doesn't stop there. "The songs won't really be finished until we play them on the road," says Johnson.

Garden Party's carefree attitude is layered with subtle turns and melodic gems which push the easygoing spirit towards transcendence. In live performance the songs expand opening up for the players to shine. Rose City Band features some of the finest players in contemporary rock: pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker, keyboardist Paul Hasenberg, bassist Dewey Mahood (aka Plankton Wat) and drummer Dustin Dybvig.

Garden Party is a joyous ride where the band's sounds surround and embrace you. Ripley says it best: "I always like when an album starts in one place, and ends in another". What a beautiful journey it is.

Listen to the new single here:






Cory Weeds & Champian Fulton Announced At OCL Studios, February 19 Photo
Cory Weeds & Champian Fulton Announced At OCL Studios, February 19
JazzYYC invites music fans to an exclusive, unique, intimate, concert event featuring two of the world's greatest jazz musicians, Cory Weeds & Champian Fulton, recording an album together in OCL Studios, to be released continent-wide by Cellar Live Records.
Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs Photo
Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs
Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP Photo
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP
The EP released contains songs from a one-man show Butler penned of the same name. A traveling storyteller and musician, he wrote a collection of monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. Listen to the new EP and watch the new music video now!
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release The Power of the Spirit Photo
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'
Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, “The IT Department.” It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to his father. His first live album—The Power of the Spirit—will be released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label. It was captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy’s Club.

From This Author - Michael Major


Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYsHarry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs
January 30, 2023

Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EPReckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP
January 30, 2023

The EP released contains songs from a one-man show Butler penned of the same name. A traveling storyteller and musician, he wrote a collection of monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. Listen to the new EP and watch the new music video now!
DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This WeekDL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week
January 30, 2023

Tune in tonight as Comedy Central’s The Daily Show continues to usher in the next chapter with guest host DL Hughley. The actor & comedian’s debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks.  
How to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY AwardsHow to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
January 30, 2023

On Sun, Feb. 5, the music community will come together in celebration of countless creators' outstanding contributions to the year in music. Here's where you can watch all the highlights from the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including performances and exclusive content from Music's Biggest Night!
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'
January 30, 2023

Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, “The IT Department.” It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to his father. His first live album—The Power of the Spirit—will be released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label. It was captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy’s Club.
share