Rose City Band Announces U.S. East Coast/Midwest Tour

Along with the announcement, Rose City Band have shared a live video from the studio rendition of Earth Trip's "Ramblin' with the Day".

Jul. 19, 2022  

Following the release of new album Earth Trip and a West Coast tour this spring, Rose City Band have announced an east coast/midwest tour this fall.

The band draws on guitarist Ripley Johnson's (Wooden Shjips/Moon Duo) deep links into the Portland underground music scene, featuring Thrill Jockey labelmate Dewey Mahood (Plankton Wat) on bass and Mahood's collaborator Dustin Dybvig on drums, alongside Barry Walker on pedal steel, Paul Hasenberg on keyboards and Zach Birdwell on acoustic guitar.

On Earth Trip, Rose City Band color songs with a country-rock twang and a melancholic, wistful undertone. The group's laid-back and classically West Coast songs communicate emotions entirely of the moment, ruminating on our relationship to the natural world and pining for summers spent in the company of friends while also meditating on the power of space and stillness.

Recorded primarily at Johnson's home in Portland and mixed by Cooper Crain (Bitchin Bajas, Cave), the songs on Earth Trip make deft use of space through their lean arrangements, Barry Walker's shimmering pedal steel, open and elongated guitar melodies, and upfront and intimate vocals. Johnson's lithe guitar playing treads an equally fine line between country and cosmic, melodies blooming into long reverb trails and solos evocative of radiant summer warmth.

Rose City Band tour dates

Sep. 2 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Sep. 3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Psych Festival
Sep. 4 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast
Sep. 5 - Edinburgh, UK - Sneaky Pete's
Sep. 6 - Newscastle, UK - The Cluny
Sep. 7 - Todmorden, UK - Golden Lion *
Sep. 8 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Sports Club *
Sep. 9 - Dublin, IRL - Pavillion Theatre *
Sep. 10 - Liverpool, UK - District *
Sep. 11 - Birmingham, UK - The Hare & Hounds *
Sep. 12 - Bristol, UK - The Lanes *
Sep. 13 - London, UK - Studio 9294 *
Sep. 14 - Norwich, UK - Arts Centre *
Nov. 14 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom *
Nov. 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool *
Nov. 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool *
Nov. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *
Nov. 18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *
Nov. 19 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room *
Nov. 21 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *
Nov. 22 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club *

* / Rosali



