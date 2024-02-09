Rose Betts Unveils Emotionally Charged Single 'War'

Rose unveils this single and announces her signing to Nettwerk Music Group.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

UK-born, LA-based singer-songwriter Rose Betts delivers a poignant exploration of love's complexities in her latest single, "War.". Rose unveils this single and reveals she has signed to Nettwerk Music Group.

With lyrics that delve into the pain of unrequited love and the struggle to break free from its grasp, Rose Bett's powerful vocals and stirring melodies evoke a profound sense of catharsis.  

Rose explains, "Most of us have been in a position where we wanted something from somebody that they could not give. Unrequited love is up there with one of the most painful feelings. There's also the kind of love which is destructive. It pulls you apart… gets in to all the happy places and poisons them. And all the time it's whispering love into your ear. War is a song about emerging from a bubble of that kind of love, suddenly realizing what's been happening and being able to separate from it." 

The track, which is strong on its own as a raw piano and voice composition, evolved into a meticulously crafted masterpiece with the help of Rose Bett's collaborators, John Mark Nelson and Sean Cook. "War" seamlessly blends haunting melodies with battlefield elements, including the strains of Rose's twin Lisa's Celtic flute and the evocative presence of bagpipes, lending the song a sense of turmoil and transcendence.

Rose Betts is poised to make an unforgettable mark on the music scene, captivating audiences with her authentic voice and compelling storytelling.

About Rose Betts:

Rose Betts, a celebrated figure in the London music scene and a beloved fixture of Sofar Sounds, transitioned to Los Angeles during the pandemic, igniting a meteoric rise on social media platforms such as TikTok and Meta with viral moments, amassing tens of millions of streams across her diverse body of work and garnering over 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Notably, in 2021, acclaimed director Zack Snyder enlisted her to perform and produce the Flash's theme song for his 'Directors Cut' of Justice League, propelling her into the epicenter of the DC fandom.

Her debut album White Orchids under Warner Chappell in 2022, featuring the viral hit “Driving Myself Home,” further solidified her presence with major TV placements. Following another viral sensation with “Irish Eyes” in early 2023, Rose's acclaim soared, attracting attention from labels worldwide.

With an extensive touring history across the UK, including performances at Glastonbury and LFEST, and prestigious venues like The Troubadour and Ronnie Scott's, Rose's sold-out headline show at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles marked a significant milestone. Additionally, her collaboration with Zack Snyder on one of the theme songs for 'Rebel Moon' underscores her burgeoning impact on both the music and film industries. Rose is now signed to Nettwerk Music Group and has just released her new single “War.”



