Rosa Linn Shares Pop Anthem 'Universe'

With her global smash hit "SNAP" achieving a staggering 1.3 Billion streams and reigning supreme on TikTok, Billboard charts, and radio worldwide, Rosa Linn, the acclaimed 2022 Eurovision standout singer, songwriter, and producer unveils her eagerly anticipated new pop hit “Universe” available to stream now on all digital platforms via NVAK Collective/The Orchard.

Produced by GRAMMY Award winner Cirkut (Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Rihanna), "Universe" is a luminous pop gem, melding electronic vibrancy with acoustic warmth. Within this sonic odyssey, Rosa Linn's folksy voice serves as a guiding star, navigating through a galaxy of profound emotions, in a realm where love knows no bounds.

“Universe” is my anthem for the daydreamer,” shares Rosa Linn. “It is a song about longing; longing for someone or something you can never have in this version of reality; imagining another life, other circumstances, creating a whole different world where all the stars align perfectly for you to get that one thing that'll finally make you complete!”

From crafting tunes in Armenia to dazzling the global stage winning Platinum and Gold records in 30 countries, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100, and opening for Ed Sheeran's 2023 +-=÷x US Tour, Rosa Linn has unequivocally emerged as the pop scene's latest phenomenon and trailblazer. On Wednesday, March 13th, Rosa will perform a second consecutive sold out concert at the Hotel Cafe in LA accompanied by her full band.

ABOUT ROSA LINN

The 23-year-old musician, songwriter, and producer Rosa Linn represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 where she performed her ballad “SNAP” and ranked 20th. Spurred by a strong social media presence, the song quickly rose to a viral hit on TikTok and was used as the soundtrack for millions. With over 6 million TikTok creations to date, “SNAP” has become the most successful and most listened Eurovision song of 2022 and also debuted on the US Billboard Hot 100 at No. 97 and later peaked at No. 67, becoming the second Eurovision song of the 21st century to enter the chart.

With the goal of becoming Armenia's first global music artist and first female music producer, Rosa, a native of the town of Vanadzor, sees great potential in Armenia. Backed by punchy drums and polished synths, Rosa brings a modern twist to late 80's and early 90's indie-pop. She sings in both Russian and English, proving the power of a good story is universal. With a unique take on love and longing, Rosa brings a new perspective to the world of pop music.

Rosa Linn's latest anthem “Universe” is out now via NVAK Collective/The Orchard.

UPCOMING LIVE SHOWS

March 13 - Hotel Cafe, Los Angeles *SOLD OUT*

March 30 - Madrid, Spain - Eurovision Pre-Show

April 5 - Padua, Italy - Alfa tour

April 6 - Turin, Italy - Alfa tour

April 7 - London, UK - Eurovision Pre-Show

April 13 - Amsterdam, NL - Eurovision Pre-Show

April 16 - Naples, Italy - Alfa tour

April 19 - Bari, Italy - Alfa tour

April 21 - Florence, Italy - Alfa tour

May 4 - Copenhagen, DK - Eurovision Pre-Show