Rosé 'new trick' featured in Apple's Shot on iPhone campaign

Global icon Rosé has announced the release of 'new trick,' arriving September 17th 7:00 PM EST / September 18th 12:00 AM BST / September 18th 8:00 AM KST.

The song, teased today, was selected as part of Apple's latest 'Shot on iPhone' campaign, featuring the Dave Meyers-directed 'new trick' music video shot entirely on the just unveiled iPhone 18 Pro. Announced today, iPhone 18 Pro features the most advanced camera Apple has ever made, bringing variable aperture control to iPhone for the first time. Previous 'Shot on iPhone' campaigns have included The Weeknd's 'Dancing In The Flames' (shot on iPhone 16 Pro), Olivia Rodrigo's 'Get Him Back!' (shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max), and Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' (shot on iPhone 11).