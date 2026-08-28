Frank Mastra to Release Debut EP BITTER END

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Rising singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Frank Mastra has announced his debut EP, Bitter End, arriving September 18. Alongside the project announcement, Mastra has released his second single, 'Show Me How,' available everywhere today. The release follows his debut single, 'Hangin' On,' a sold-out performance at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, and a recent tour run with Penelope Road.

Blending soul, Americana, and classic singer-songwriter influences, Bitter End introduces Mastra's deeply personal songwriting and timeless, soulful voice. The EP explores love, uncertainty, and the tension between what we feel and what is actually true. To bring the project to life, Mastra worked with acclaimed collaborators including Ian Fitchuk [Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers], Charlie Coffeen [The Weeknd, Muni Long], Jon Green [James Bay, Maisie Peters], and Paul Butler [Michael Kiwanuka, Lord Huron].

On 'Show Me How,' Mastra explores the idea that what you feel isn't always how things really are. Vulnerable and soulful, the track captures the moment when you question your own perspective and realize emotions don't always tell the whole story. 'Sometimes what you feel can be so convincing that you don't stop to question whether it's actually true,' Mastra says. ''Show Me How' is about realizing that your perception of something isn't necessarily the reality of it.'

Born in Orient Point, New York, Mastra grew up surrounded by music, beginning piano at three before adding saxophone. His influences range from Ray Charles and Bill Withers to Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, and Leonard Cohen. While studying Music Industry at SUNY Oneonta, Mastra began posting cover performances online and garnered millions of views. Now based in Nashville, he has developed Bitter End with a distinct blend of his influences and a clear sense of his own artistic identity.

The result is music that draws from his influences without fitting neatly into one genre. 'For me, it's not about checking any boxes when it comes to genre,' Mastra says. 'Musically, you're going to hear whatever I love. More importantly, you're also going to hear who I am.'

About Frank Mastra

Hailing from the seaside town of Orient Point, New York, the Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist brings a charm, confidence, and charisma far beyond his 21 years, delivering deeply personal songs about heartbreak, life, and love with a full-bodied voice that feels equally at home whether heard in a viral social media clip or on classic vinyl. Frank fell in love with the piano at just three years old, laying the foundation for his musical journey. His father played bass in a '90s alternative rock band while also helping run the family's oyster farming business. Inspired by his grandfather, he later picked up the saxophone in middle school. He was so dedicated to the instrument that, despite his own high school lacking a jazz band, he traveled to a neighboring town to rehearse with another school's ensemble. Along the way, he immersed himself in the music of artists like Ray Charles, Bill Withers, Joe Cocker, Stevie Wonder, and Leonard Cohen. While studying Music Industry at SUNY Oneonta, he began posting cover performances on social media, quickly amassing millions of views with renditions of Ray Charles' 'I Believe to My Soul,' Leon Russell's 'A Song for You,' Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together,' and Johnny Cash's 'I Walk the Line.' Mastra possesses a voice that feels remarkably timeless—deeply resonant, rich with soul, and textured with just the right amount of grit. Rooted in the golden era of soul and singer-songwriters yet unmistakably modern in its perspective, his music is defined by emotional honesty and conviction, qualities on full display in his debut single, 'Hangin' On.'

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