Roots Artist Ross Flora Releases New EP 'As The Crow Flies'

Ross Flora, a seasoned vocalist, producer, and songwriter, releases his highly anticipated EP, As The Crow Flies. This EP features country-tinged Americana poetic lyricism that depicts a journey full of challenges and unexpected turns.

Listeners explore a chapter of someone's life expressed through the voice of a performer as he weaves together his ability to tell stories, write music, and produce songs that push genre boundaries.

STREAM HERE

Through Ross' carefully crafted new project, he teamed up with songwriter Jason Nix for a stripped-back version of "As The Crow Flies." Jason is well-known for Lainey Wilson's recent ACM Song of the Year, "Things A Man Oughta Know." As The Crow Flies shows Ross' roots and authentic musical style while exploring the intersection of various genres where they are inherently southern and converge. Ross says, "Making this EP was a new experience for me; instead of working through most of the writing phase on my own, I was able to co-write with some great friends on half the songs of the album."

Life's unpredictability and the need to navigate through the uncertainties create hardship that make you unravel the meaning and purpose of life. Ross says, "To me, the underlying theme through the songs of As The Crow Flies as an EP is the recognition and acceptance that we're on a journey. All the unexpected turns in life, good and bad, are integral to the people we are today, and through that awareness, we're able to better understand those ups and downs in our future."

Ross' storytelling gives a longing for escape or a desire to transcend life's limitations. We're not made to take the easy path, but to embrace the experiences that come our way. Ross says, "Several of the songs from As The Crow Flies were ideas that have been stuck in my head for a while now and finally clicked into place. I wanted this EP to be more roots-driven and steer into that point where Southern Rock, Americana, and Country meet."

As a versatile performer, Ross once again captivates audiences as he reveals what is vital in life. His music pays a heartfelt homage to his roots in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, capturing the southern essence of a region that is deeply rooted in tradition. He continues to show resilience, reminding us that life is a journey, an adventure, a crazy ride, and the passage of time all wrapped in one.

This is Ross' second EP release since his debut of Shoulders of Giants in 2022. He recently played the NXNE Music Festival in Toronto, Canada and on Sunday, November 11, he will be a featured artist for the Music City Cares Benefit Show, which is the biggest Veterans Day celebration in the country.