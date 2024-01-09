Ronnie Stone Shares New Single 'Backstreet Leather Toy' Feat. Sedona

Ronnie Stone, the New York-based darkwave/synth-pop artist, announced his new record and signing to Chicago's Feeltrip Records (Paul Cherry, Pearl & The Oysters, Pixel Grip) this past fall with his first new single since 2015, “The Diamond,” which he followed up with the release of “Riding In The Rain,” another dance-music-influenced synth-fueled cut from his upcoming record, Ride Again.

Ronnie Stone's third single, “Backstreet Leather Toy,” is a synth-pop track ornamented with shimmering synth melodies, funky resonant basslines, and lush pads from the Juno-106 and Korg-M1. The track recalls the funk and R&B influences of his previous record, 2015's Motorcycle Yearbook, but updated with a new dance-pop sheen.

The track has a summery, hanging-out-by-the-pier vibe reminiscent of 90's acts like LFO or Steal My Sunshine by LEN, but with a touch of George Michael from the 80s. Featured as a guest on this track is Sedona, who lends effortless drama to themes of adolescent abandon and bad behavior. The music video for “Backstreet Leather Toy” also stars Nation of Language guitarist Alex MacKay.

Speaking to “Backstreet Leather Toy”, Ronnie Stone says: “This song tells a semi-autobiographical story about living on the edge in the throes of youth. The narrator is chasing thrills, taking pills, and getting involved with shady people. As he begins to further identify with his ‘bad boy' persona, he drifts away from his girlfriend [Sedona], his anchor in the safe harbor of normalcy. The song's lighthearted veneer is juxtaposed with a hint of sadness that captures the inevitable demise of young love.”

Photo Credit: Rosa Luna