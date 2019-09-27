Ronnie Dunn Releases Two New Singles

Prolific country icon Ronnie Dunn, announced "How Long" and "That's How I Got To Memphis" are the next singles from his upcoming solo album RE-DUNN today. The two newest releases from his highly anticipated covers project are available now.

Following the release of his first two critically acclaimed singles, "Amarillo By Morning" and "Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)," "How Long" and "That's How I Got To Memphis" are the third and fourth songs off the 24-track project.

"There was a time when everyone rushed to record popular songs. It wasn't uncommon to have many artists record their unique version of a great song; I don't know what happened to change that. I'm not trying to beat or come close to the original vocals on these songs, just put my take on them. I know there is no match to Paul Carrack's voice or vocal on "How Long" and Deryl Dodd's version of "That's How I Got To Memphis" is always at the top of my playlist," Dunn says.

Every four weeks, two new singles (one country and one rock) will be released leading up to the album's launch in January 2020. RE-DUNN is a passion project for Dunn, featuring covers of country and rock songs that all have shaped his life and career along the way.

With 28 Academy of Country Music Awards, 19 Country Music Association Awards, 2 GRAMMY Awards and more than 30 million records sold as half of country music's most-awarded duo in history, Brooks & Dunn, Ronnie Dunn has created a musical legacy.

A recent inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame, Dunn's songwriting and voice have helped define the soundtrack of country music for decades. The release of RE-DUNN is a fulfilling personal-passion project for Dunn. His previous solo albums include: Ronnie Dunn, Peace Love and Country Music, and most recently, Tattooed Heart, in 2016.

Dunn is also a dedicated photographer specializing in western imagery. In 2017 Dunn founded the Lensmen Project with an elite group of world-renowned photographers. Their works have appeared on numerous magazine covers around the world.





