Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ronnie Dunn Releases New Version of Christmas Classic 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Ronnie Dunn Releases New Version of Christmas Classic 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

This surprise release follows Dunn’s latest solo album 100 Proof Neon, which came out this summer.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  

Christmas has come early this year from country icon Ronnie Dunn, who is releasing his version of the classic tune "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" today.

Dunn says, "The world still feels unsettled, when that happens we tend to gravitate to familiarity for comfort and grounding. The holiday season/tradition is intended to bring us together. Familiar music is like a comforting friend, a warm fire in the fireplace on a cold afternoon. I hope the world isn't on a such a frantic pace that we lose the appreciation of simple, time-honored songs. Have yourself a merry little Christmas..."

This surprise release follows Dunn's latest solo album 100 Proof Neon, which came out this summer.

With 28 Academy of Country Music Awards, 19 Country Music Association Awards (the most of any artist), 2 GRAMMY Awards, and more than 30 million records sold as half of country music's most-awarded duo in history, Brooks & Dunn, Ronnie Dunn has created a musical legacy.

With an induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame, Dunn's songwriting and voice have helped define the soundtrack of country music for decades. His newest solo album, 100 Proof Neon, is showcasing a vintage country sound as only Dunn can and will be out in Summer 2022. His previous solo albums include: Ronnie Dunn, Peace Love and Country Music, Tattooed Heart, and RE-DUNN, which was a personal passion-project of covers.

Dunn is also a dedicated photographer specializing in western imagery. In 2017 Dunn founded the Lensmen Project with an elite group of world-renowned photographers. Their works have appeared on numerous magazine covers around the world.

Listen to the new single here:



Casmalia Drops New Single Is It A Dream Photo
Casmalia Drops New Single 'Is It A Dream'
Casmalia’s infectious sound design can be described as bass-heavy, touching both ends of the spectrum ranging from minimal to melodic. The latest to come from the multi-faceted talent follows directly on the heels of her October-released collaborative hit ‘Escape From You’ with Sean Lafayette, which found a home on IN/ROTATION.
Suki Waterhouse Shares Milk Teeth EP Photo
Suki Waterhouse Shares 'Milk Teeth' EP
Milk Teeth, the new EP from multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse, is out NOW via Sub Pop Records—listen to the EP and find it available across various formats now. Milk Teeth features five songs from Waterhouse’s early career plus one previously unreleased track, “Neon Signs.”
Caye Shares Brand New Single SCARS Photo
Caye Shares Brand New Single 'SCARS'
LA-based artist/producer/songwriter, Caye (pronounced KAI), shares his brand-new single, “SCARS.” Written and produced by Caye himself, “SCARS” reflects on how we are constantly rushing through life, focusing on moving from one thing to the next but never taking time to look around and live in the moment. 
Bishop Briggs Spread Holiday Cheer on New Track Photo
Bishop Briggs Spread Holiday 'Cheer' on New Track
Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs shares her upbeat holiday track entitled “Cheer” via RCA Records UK. Earlier this year, Bishop released the emotionally charged one-two punch of “High Water” and “Art of Survival.” She enraptured viewers with a stirring rendition of “High Water” on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden.

From This Author - Michael Major


Ryan Reynolds to Receive 'The People's Icon' Award at 2022 'People's Choice Awards'Ryan Reynolds to Receive 'The People's Icon' Award at 2022 'People's Choice Awards'
November 3, 2022

Reynolds was nominated for a Golden Globe and Grammy award for his work on the “Deadpool” franchise. Reynold’s most recent film “The Adam Project,” which he also produced, is currently Netflix's fourth most-viewed English-language movie of all time. He can next be seen in the musical comedy “Spirited” opposite Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer,
SG Lewis Shares New Track 'LIFETIME'SG Lewis Shares New Track 'LIFETIME'
November 3, 2022

British singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis, shares “Lifetime,” the next taste of his forthcoming album. Watch the Jason Lester-directed music video now! ”Lifetime” follows the news that SG Lewis’ second full-length album AudioLust & HigherLove will be released in early 2023.
Adam Devine, Melissa Villaseñor & More Join REINDEER IN HERE CBS Holiday SpecialAdam Devine, Melissa Villaseñor & More Join REINDEER IN HERE CBS Holiday Special
November 3, 2022

REINDEER IN HERE’s cast includes Adam Devine voicing Blizzard “Blizz;” Jim Gaffigan voicing Santa; Melissa Villaseñor voicing Candy; Henry Winkler voicing Smiley; Candace Cameron Bure voicing Pinky; Donald Faison voicing Bucky; Jo Koy voicing Hawk; Gabriel Bateman voicing Theo; and Brooke Monroe Conaway voicing Isla.
David Foster, Kat McPhee & More to Perform on 24TH ANNUAL A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT THE GROVEDavid Foster, Kat McPhee & More to Perform on 24TH ANNUAL A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT THE GROVE
November 3, 2022

The special, which takes place at The Grove in Los Angeles, will enhance the inspirational stories of several American families with performances by extraordinary artists, including Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town and David Foster & Kat McPhee.
LL Cool J to Host NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARSLL Cool J to Host NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS
November 3, 2022

This beloved American tradition, celebrating its 100th ceremony, is presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF) and will feature Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and more singing holiday classics.