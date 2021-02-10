Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ronna Reason Announces Debut Self-Titled EP

The album will be released on March 19; listen to new single 'Panic Town' below!

Feb. 10, 2021  
Ronna Reason Announces Debut Self-Titled EP

Today, LA-based Ronna Reason has unleashed her impassioned debut single/video "Panic Town," armed with post-punk electro flair. The new song comes alongside the announcement of her self-titled EP due out March 19 on the newly launched Damaged Disco label. Since the early 00's, Ronna has run the Kingsize Soundlabs empire with famed producer, musician Dave Trumfio (Pulsars, Mekons) and opened Gold-Diggers, East Hollywood's esteemed boutique hotel/club/recording studio.

"Panic Town" draws musical inspiration from Malcolm McLaren's "Buffalo Gals", James Chance and The Contortions, and early Hip Hop. Amidst a backdrop of political and social unrest, a growing pandemic, and picking up the pieces from a destructive presidential administration, "Panic Town" takes on a new meaning and relevance.

If ever there was a time to unleash this uncut gem it is now. Initially conceived during the 80's with musical collaborators Crown Victoria and Eric Zimmerman (of H-Gun Labs), Ronna revisited the embryonic version and invited old pals Annabella Lwin of Bow Wow Wow and record selector DJ Z-Trip to contribute vocals and appear in the music video, with Zimmerman directing.

Ronna Reason originally sprang from Chicago's vibrant 80's punk scene, gaining notoriety for her punky but groove-steady bass rhythms. Her post-punk feminist band Joe For A Night gave street-cred to the far more commercial acts they opened for such as Red Hot Chili Peppers and Faith No More. After turning down an offer to fill the bass slot in the budding Smashing Pumpkins because she didn't like the name, Ronna set her sights on LA where she played with Pay The Man, Raymond Pettibon's Sur Drone, grrrl rockers Ms 45, and toured with Iggy Pop.

Watch the video for "Panic Town" here:


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags -
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess T-Shirt
Broadway Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Ani Cordero Releases Es Amor Photo

Ani Cordero Releases 'Es Amor'

We Banjo 3 Will Stream Live From Ireland March 13 Photo

We Banjo 3 Will Stream Live From Ireland March 13

CMT Premieres Presley & Taylors Everybody Sees It Video Photo

CMT Premieres Presley & Taylor's 'Everybody Sees It' Video

PRETTYMUCH Share Heartfelt New Video for Free Photo

PRETTYMUCH Share Heartfelt New Video for 'Free'


From This Author TV News Desk