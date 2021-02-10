Ronna Reason Announces Debut Self-Titled EP

Today, LA-based Ronna Reason has unleashed her impassioned debut single/video "Panic Town," armed with post-punk electro flair. The new song comes alongside the announcement of her self-titled EP due out March 19 on the newly launched Damaged Disco label. Since the early 00's, Ronna has run the Kingsize Soundlabs empire with famed producer, musician Dave Trumfio (Pulsars, Mekons) and opened Gold-Diggers, East Hollywood's esteemed boutique hotel/club/recording studio.

"Panic Town" draws musical inspiration from Malcolm McLaren's "Buffalo Gals", James Chance and The Contortions, and early Hip Hop. Amidst a backdrop of political and social unrest, a growing pandemic, and picking up the pieces from a destructive presidential administration, "Panic Town" takes on a new meaning and relevance.

If ever there was a time to unleash this uncut gem it is now. Initially conceived during the 80's with musical collaborators Crown Victoria and Eric Zimmerman (of H-Gun Labs), Ronna revisited the embryonic version and invited old pals Annabella Lwin of Bow Wow Wow and record selector DJ Z-Trip to contribute vocals and appear in the music video, with Zimmerman directing.

Ronna Reason originally sprang from Chicago's vibrant 80's punk scene, gaining notoriety for her punky but groove-steady bass rhythms. Her post-punk feminist band Joe For A Night gave street-cred to the far more commercial acts they opened for such as Red Hot Chili Peppers and Faith No More. After turning down an offer to fill the bass slot in the budding Smashing Pumpkins because she didn't like the name, Ronna set her sights on LA where she played with Pay The Man, Raymond Pettibon's Sur Drone, grrrl rockers Ms 45, and toured with Iggy Pop.

Watch the video for "Panic Town" here: