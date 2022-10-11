Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ron Gallo Shares New Single 'ANYTHING BUT THIS'

Ron Gallo Shares New Single 'ANYTHING BUT THIS'

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  

Out today is the new gritty, fuzzed-out track "ANYTHING BUT THIS" by Philadelphia garage-rock provocateur Ron Gallo. Chock-full of distortion and sharp, electric passion, Gallo cries out against the glum atmosphere of Philadelphia (and America at large) that this song was motivated by.

Gallo's music confronts societal woes in a tongue in cheek, bold manner. This is his second single since joining the Kill Rock Stars roster, ensuring there must be more on the way.

On the track, Gallo says, "This song is the feeling of wanting to be anywhere else than in the situation you are in - in this case cold, grey, dirty, pandemic Philadelphia winter. Chiara got behind drums one day and we wrote this together in about 5 minutes."

After his efforts in various Philly bands, Gallo moved to Nashville with his acclaimed debut solo album HEAVY META in tow. It landed him a record deal, a fervent and loyal live following, sharing the stage with the likes of Spoon, Parquet Courts, Ty Segall, Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Black Angels as well festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governor's Ball and many more.

With three LPs and an EP under his belt, the latest singles stir up elements fans grew fond of during the HEAVY META era - a return to form, while showing Ron at his most outspoken and frenetic.

Now, "50 lifetimes and too much time to think later," he's come full circle, living back in Philadelphia, just a block away from where he made his first record.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Chiara D'anzieri

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'How You Love Someone'Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'How You Love Someone'
October 10, 2022

Mickey Guyton brings her celebrated vocals to her brand-new song “How You Love Someone” out today. Written by Lori McKenna, Jordyn Shellhart, and Ben West, and produced by Karen Kosowski, “How You Love Someone” poses the questions one asks when learning the intricacies and depths of another in those early stages of love. 
Interview: Raúl Castillo on AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS Being 'Familiar' to HimInterview: Raúl Castillo on AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS Being 'Familiar' to Him
October 10, 2022

BroadwayWorld sat down with Raúl Castillo to discuss how Victor I. Cazares' american (tele)visions and its characters are 'familiar' to him, what audiences can expect from his upcoming film The Inspection, starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union, and what he looks for in future projects after thinking he was done with theatre.
Apple Original Films Lands THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, & THE HORSE Short FilmApple Original Films Lands THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, & THE HORSE Short Film
October 10, 2022

The film, featuring Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager”) as The Mole, Idris Elba (“Luther”) as The Fox, Golden Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne (“All Things Bright and Beautiful”) as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy. 
Louis Cole to Release 'Quality Over Opinion' Album Featuring Genevieve Artadi, Sam Gendel, & MoreLouis Cole to Release 'Quality Over Opinion' Album Featuring Genevieve Artadi, Sam Gendel, & More
October 10, 2022

Quality Over Opinion was written, performed, and produced by Louis in his home studio with contributions from a handful of close friends, namely Genevieve Artadi (“my no.1 music collaborator”); saxophonist Sam Gendel – Cole’s friend for 17 years; pianist Chris Fishman; Nate Wood from the band Kneebody; Marlon Mackey; and guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel.
Scotland's Dancing On Tables Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey' This FridayScotland's Dancing On Tables Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey' This Friday
October 10, 2022

Named as one of Variety Magazine's ''10 Brits To Watch,'' the band's profile continues to rise with stints on Catfish and The Bottlemen's arena tour in 2021, numerous festival appearances, placements in ad campaigns for Schuh x Adidas and Scottish Water, and inclusion on major playlists.