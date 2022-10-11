Ron Gallo Shares New Single 'ANYTHING BUT THIS'

Out today is the new gritty, fuzzed-out track "ANYTHING BUT THIS" by Philadelphia garage-rock provocateur Ron Gallo. Chock-full of distortion and sharp, electric passion, Gallo cries out against the glum atmosphere of Philadelphia (and America at large) that this song was motivated by.

Gallo's music confronts societal woes in a tongue in cheek, bold manner. This is his second single since joining the Kill Rock Stars roster, ensuring there must be more on the way.

On the track, Gallo says, "This song is the feeling of wanting to be anywhere else than in the situation you are in - in this case cold, grey, dirty, pandemic Philadelphia winter. Chiara got behind drums one day and we wrote this together in about 5 minutes."

After his efforts in various Philly bands, Gallo moved to Nashville with his acclaimed debut solo album HEAVY META in tow. It landed him a record deal, a fervent and loyal live following, sharing the stage with the likes of Spoon, Parquet Courts, Ty Segall, Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Black Angels as well festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governor's Ball and many more.

With three LPs and an EP under his belt, the latest singles stir up elements fans grew fond of during the HEAVY META era - a return to form, while showing Ron at his most outspoken and frenetic.

Now, "50 lifetimes and too much time to think later," he's come full circle, living back in Philadelphia, just a block away from where he made his first record.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Chiara D'anzieri