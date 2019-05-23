Ron Gallo Releases Video For LOVE SUPREME (WORK TOGETHER!)

Today, Ron Gallo shares the music video for his single,"Love Supreme (Work Together!)," off his latest album, Stardust Birthday Party out now on New West. The video is set to the Claudius Mittendorfer (Weezer, Parquet Courts, We Are Scientists) mix of the song and was directed by Joshua Shoemaker. "This video is a total mind f, and I really love the colors," says Gallo. "The level of genius and work it took Joshua and his partner Albert to conceptualize it and build the world it takes place in from zero, and then find a way to shoot it all in one shot is beyond me. Iwas just happy to be apart of it. Shoemaker told me he was in a long bout of depression and making this video pulled him out of it and that's really what the song is all about - making people happy and helping each other out as humans".

Stardust Birthday Party is the follow up to Ron Gallo's debut album, Heavy Meta, a "garage rock album whose emphasis on lurid fun doesn't sacrifice depth," said The Guardian, giving it four stars. Mojo called it a "Shrieky-voiced, Jad fair-esque solo set of mid-70s Bowery oddball punk." "His infectious yawp and party-starting rhythms exude an authentic, urgent sense of exuberance," said Consequence of Sound.

Tour Dates:

May 24 - Plan B / The Garage - Annelund, Sweden

May 25 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

May 26 - Goldener Salon - Hamburg-nord, Germany

May 28 - The Great Rang Teng Teng - Frieberg, Germany

May 30 - This Is Not A Love Song Festival - Nimes, France

Jun 01 - Best Kept Sevret - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Jun 04 - Beaches Brew - Ravenna, Italy

Aug 02 - Hinterland Music Festival - St. Charles, IA

