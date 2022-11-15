Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ron Gallo Announces New Album 'FOREGROUND MUSIC'

Gallo has announced a national spring tour.

Nov. 15, 2022  

With the new collection, Gallo screams at the developers turning neighborhoods into unremarkable AirBnB advertisements, corporate overlords deciding how much music costs, and extremists hellbent on bringing forth an apocalypse of racial and civil destruction.

It confronts the villains of our society and helps those crushed by them by finding a way to laugh at the absurdity of it all. Over the course of 11 songs, Gallo displays what Ann Powers once called "literate electricity." It moves from fuzz to lounge jazz to freaky pop to post-punk and back again to rollicking, truly FUN rock music, all the while taking aim at any and everything.

He takes aim at male entitlement, the age of anxiety, apathy vs. action, gentrification, narcissism, retail therapy, xenophobia, the dread of future generations, right wing extremists, capitalism, climate change and the experience of having a loved-one who is an addict.

Despite the chaos, Gallo infuses the album with a joyful charm, one that comes from a sincere place of love for people and protecting the things we hold sacred. Love between Gallo and his listeners, between Gallo and the strum of a guitar, between Gallo and the world. By the end of FOREGROUND MUSIC, Ron Gallo makes a staggering and life-affirming conclusion: "The world is completely fed, but the universe is inside you."

Gallo has earned a fervent and loyal live following, sharing the stage with the likes of Spoon, Parquet Courts, Ty Segall, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Twin Peaks, The Black Angels, Thee Oh Sees, Caroline Rose, Wilco, J. Mascis, Courtney Barnett, and Post Animal. He has also made festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governor's Ball, Austin City Limits, Pukkelpop, Osheaga, Shakey Knees, Best Kept Secret, Levitation, Forecastle, and Hangout.

Today, Gallo has announced a national spring tour, offering fans new opportunities to experience his frenetic live show. A special fan tour fan presale is up today with the password: "FOREGROUND". General on-sale is Friday, Nov 18 @ 10am local.

National Tour Dates

11/22: Ardmore, PA @ @ Ardmore Music Hall - We Live On: Derek Dorsey Benefit (solo show)
1/27: Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic (with Shame, fed Up, A. Savage, Holy f, Nick Thune and more)
3/15-3/19: Austin, TX @ SXSW
4/5: Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs)
4/6: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right (early show)
4/7: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
4/8: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
4/11: Nashville, TN @ Basement East
4/12: Chicago, IL @ Schuba's
4/13: Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
4/14: Lexington, KY @ The Burl
4/15: Atlanta, GA @ The Earl



