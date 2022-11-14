Romy Debuts 'Strong' Featuring Fred again..
The track was released alongside a new music video.
Romy-guitarist and frontwoman of The xx-unveils a new single, "Strong" featuring Fred again.., alongside a video directed by her wife, the filmmaker and photographer Vic Lentaigne.
Romy has played the track, her second ever solo release, for fans at club gigs and festivals around the world this summer after Fred again.. originally teased it in a Boiler Room set earlier this year to much anticipation from fans.
"Strong" follows a handful of previous collaborations, including on Fred's "Lights Out" and Romy's debut single "Lifetime," released in 2020 to widespread acclaim.
"Strong" is Romy's latest offering of what she calls "emotional music to dance to." A track intended to be played loud, surrounded by friends and family, Romy wrote it as an ode to the club as a place of healing and community. The song was produced by Fred again.., Romy and Stuart Price and unites Romy's sonic inspirations from club classics, Ibiza house and trance with her timeless songwriting and lyricism.
A now-legendary pop writer, Romy has co-written each of The xx's three acclaimed albums, Dua Lipa's Grammy-winning hit single "Electricity" with Mark Ronson and Diplo's Silk City), plus songs for KING Princess and Halsey, among others.
Watch the new music video here:
photo credit: Vic Lentaigne
From This Author - Michael Major
November 14, 2022
P!NK has announced new 2023 summer stadium tour dates! The upcoming trek will include Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp. P!NK recently released her new single, 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again.' Later this month, P!NK will perform “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” on the 2022 American Music Awards.
VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Voices 'Jamdolin' in FRAGGLE ROCK Holiday Special Trailer
November 14, 2022
It’s the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton') encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday. Watch the new video trailer now!
Joshua Lewis Shares 'I Was There' Single
November 14, 2022
Friction earns its breezy yet earnest tones from yacht rock, the core tenets of the genre offered in spades throughout. Ear-tickling melodies, like the parabolic sway of the vocal on opener “Thinkin’ About You,” guide listeners through crystal-clear production values and a storytelling bent both misty-eyed and microscopic in its detailing.
Boy George & Culture Club Announce Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with Three-Night Engagement
November 14, 2022
Boy George & Culture Club announced their highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a three-night engagement in 2023. Following their sold-out debut at Wynn in 2022, flamboyant frontman Boy George, along with bass guitarist Mikey Craig and guitar and keyboardist Roy Hay, together with a 13-piece band.
Elton John's Final North American Performance to Feature Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, & Brandi Carlile
November 14, 2022
GRAMMY-winning artists Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile will join musical icon Elton John on stage during his final North American performance at Dodger Stadium, paying tribute to him and his legendary career. The concert will begin with “Countdown to Elton Live,” featuring special fan messages. Watch a video teaser for the livestream now!