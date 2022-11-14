Romy Debuts 'Strong' Featuring Fred again..

Romy-guitarist and frontwoman of The xx-unveils a new single, "Strong" featuring Fred again.., alongside a video directed by her wife, the filmmaker and photographer Vic Lentaigne.

Romy has played the track, her second ever solo release, for fans at club gigs and festivals around the world this summer after Fred again.. originally teased it in a Boiler Room set earlier this year to much anticipation from fans.

"Strong" follows a handful of previous collaborations, including on Fred's "Lights Out" and Romy's debut single "Lifetime," released in 2020 to widespread acclaim.

"Strong" is Romy's latest offering of what she calls "emotional music to dance to." A track intended to be played loud, surrounded by friends and family, Romy wrote it as an ode to the club as a place of healing and community. The song was produced by Fred again.., Romy and Stuart Price and unites Romy's sonic inspirations from club classics, Ibiza house and trance with her timeless songwriting and lyricism.

A now-legendary pop writer, Romy has co-written each of The xx's three acclaimed albums, Dua Lipa's Grammy-winning hit single "Electricity" with Mark Ronson and Diplo's Silk City), plus songs for KING Princess and Halsey, among others.

photo credit: Vic Lentaigne