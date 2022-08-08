Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rolo Tomassi Announces U.S. Tour Dates & Shares Remixes EP Featuring Daniel Avery & More

Tickets for the new tour are available now.

Aug. 8, 2022  

Last Friday, Rolo Tomassi shared their new EP, Closer (The Edits), via MNRK Heavy. The EP contains edits of the bands recent single "Closer" from Daniel Avery, ATTLAS and Ki Oni & Luke Elliott.

The original track is taken from their critically acclaimed album Where Myth Becomes Memory, which also features the standout track, "Cloaked." The album, released earlier this year, is already a frontrunner for a Mercury Prize nomination.

The band is also thrilled to share details of an upcoming tour of the U.S. Beginning September 1st in Boston with a performance at Brighton Music Hall, the trek continues on for stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville and other cities before culminating at The Meadows in Brooklyn on September 15th.

Tickets are available for purchase here. Full list of dates below. The band is also doing a tour giveaway, granting their fans the chance to receive limited edition vinyl and two tickets to an upcoming show of their choice.

On working this edit and remix project, the band said "It was great to get the opportunity to have an artist like Daniel Avery produce this edit of the track. We're big fans of his own work so jumped at the chance to have him work on it. Similarly with ATTLAS, who has taken 'Closer' and opened it up to a whole new audience with his incredible remix. It's just so exciting to hear these other artists take elements from our songwriting and make something entirely new."

Listen to the new remixes here:

Tour Dates

09/01 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/03 - Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

09/04 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

09/06 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

09/07 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

09/09 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

09/10 - Nashville, TN @ The End

09/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/12 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

09/13 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

09/14 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

09/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

Support from Cryptodira and The Callous Daoboys




