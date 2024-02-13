Roget Chahayed (Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Drake, And More) Shares Piano Single 'Aurelius'

Superproducer Rogét Chahayed – the 9-time Grammy nominated piano virtuoso who's produced classics like "Sicko Mode," "Kiss Me More," "Laugh Now Cry Later," "Broccoli,'' and many more – finally steps out on his own with his first solo single "Aurelius.”

While he's known for his hip-hop/pop crossover hits, "Aurelius" reflects some of his deepest inspirations as a pianist, Erik Satie and Vangelis. It's one of a series of solo piano pieces he's set to release across 2024. Rogét will perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival's inaugural Miami Festival in March.

“Aurelius” reflects Rogét's raw talent and mastery of classical piano, the foundational backbone of his ability to produce so many renowned works throughout his career. An etude that is chillingly beautiful and captivating, reminiscent of a still night or a float through space, with gorgeous, pensive repeating motifs, “Aurelius” wraps listeners in an eerie dream, without the want to wake.

About Rogét Chahayed

Rogét is different from other record producers – he's a classical piano virtuoso. In the studio he is a bit like Scott Storch, making musical riffs that fuel big pop-rap crossover songs. But he has an intellect and heart for the music similar to Jon Batiste or Chilly Gonzales, and a jazz player's virtuosity that calls back to Art Tatum, Thelonious Monk and Herbie Hancock.

Born in L.A. to immigrant parents who moved to the U.S. in the late 80s and met at a gas station – his dad hails from Damascus and his mom from Buenos Aires – as a kid in the San Fernando Valley, Rogét went back and forth between wanting to be a pro skateboarder and a classical musician. Music eventually won out, and he graduated with his degree in piano from the prestigious San Francisco Conservatory of Music in 2010, then returned to L.A. where he started teaching piano and playing whatever gigs he could pick up as a keyboardist.

When not in the studio creating music with the world's greatest artists, Rogét enjoys hanging out with his parents and younger sisters in the Valley, eating his dad's homemade shawarma and pizzas.

Credit: Matt Ty