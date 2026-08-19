Roger Clark Miller to Release THE GREEN MAN Sept. 18, Tour Aug.-Oct.

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Don Giovanni Records has announced The Green Man – the new album from post-punk guitar legend Roger Clark Miller – will be released on Friday September 18, 2026.

The Green Man sees Miller returning to slightly more traditional song-writing. As a solo singer/songwriter, the lyrics are prominent, supported by his unique guitar stylings. Minimal loops create the illusion of more than one player on-stage, and give him room to explore the guitar in ways that only he can. Residual post-punk collides with psychedelia and a use of words that is not run of the mill. Response to the solo live shows has been exceptional, and to his surprise, new songs appear on a regular basis.

The album's lead single 'I Live In A Forest' is streaming everywhere now. Roger explains further:

'I Live in a Forest continues my interest in songs that are minimalist-based and use unorthodox chord patterns. It's basically a snap-shot of my life at present, perhaps stream of consciousness, or perhaps merely musings on being alive? Like most of the songs on The Green Man, it is guitar and vocal-driven, with words a primary focus. Language translates the world for us.'

The album The Green Man is available for pre-order and pre-save at dongiovanni.co/TheGreenMan.

Roger Clark Miller was guitarist/vocalist/co-leader in the highly influential post-punk band Mission of Burma. Their album Vs. was listed at number 19 in Pop Matters' '50 Best Post-Punk Albums ever', and number 24 in Rolling Stone's '100 Greatest Punk Albums of All Time.' They even have a chapter dedicated to them in 'Our Band Could be Your Life.'

He continued expanding his guitar skills after Burma on his Dream Interpretations for Solo Electric Guitar Ensemble album and through his current rock band Trinary System. 'I Live In A Forest' is available now across all streaming platforms and on Bandcamp.

Roger Clark Miller On Tour

Aug.14: Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA

Sept.17: Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufs*

Sept.18: Hamilton, ON @ Mills Hardware*

Sept.19: Windsor, ON @ Phog*

Sept.20: Toronto, ON @ BSMT254*

Sept.21: Angry Mom, Ithaca, NY

Oct.2: Nova Arts, Keene, NH

Oct.8: Myrtle, Providence, RI

Oct.11: Stage 33, Bellow's Falls, VT

Oct.14: Deep Cuts, Boston, MA

Oct.15: TV Eye, Ridgewood, NY

Oct.16: House Party, New Haven, CT

*with Storey Littleton

Photo Credit: Debra McLaughlin



Photo Credit: Debra McLaughlin

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