Roddy Ricch Earns Six GRAMMY Nominations

Roddy Ricch has officially earned six additional GRAMMY nominations after today's announcement for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. "The Box," a standout hit and a 2020 anthem from his critically-acclaimed debut album PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL, earns three nominations in Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Song of the Year. His feature on DaBaby's "Rockstar" also garnered three nominations in Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Record of the Year. The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Wise beyond his years and eloquently effective, GRAMMY-winning Roddy Ricch clearly and concisely conveys truth by way of cinematic rhymes and catchy hooks. Praised by Pitchfork as "the West Coast's premier melodic storyteller," the Compton-based MC has quickly become a major musical force, a fact made clear by a 2019 GRAMMY Award win in "Best Rap Performance" for Nipsey Hussle's "Racks In The Middle (Feat. Roddy Rich & Hit-Boy)." Ricch's debut album PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL showcases how he separates himself from his contemporary counterparts - taking slow, measured + calculated steps to achieve his goals. Being the quietest in the room isn't a sign of weakness, rather Ricch has turned it into his greatest weapon of success.

The album made an explosive chart debut upon its December 2019 release, arriving at #1 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 while also topping the "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums" and "Top Rap Albums" rankings. Roddy has been dominating the charts on all fronts as he maintained the #1 song and #1 album in the country for the three non-consecutive weeks. His breakout single "The Box" ruled at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 for 11 consecutive weeks and made a mark on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop charts and Hot Rap Songs charts. "The Box" is 4x platinum with over 770 million streams. PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTI SOCIAL hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart for four nonconsecutive weeks with over 1.5 million streams to date.

