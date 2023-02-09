Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Announces Initial Lineup for 2023 Festival

Today, the good folks at Planet Bluegrass are pleased to announce the initial lineup for Rocky Mountain Folks Festival 2023.

Charley Crockett, The Tallest Man on Earth, Josh Ritter and The Royal City Band, Tank and the Bangas, Larkin Poe, and The Secret Sisters will take the stage at the 33rd annual celebration of great songs which takes place August 11-13 in beautiful Lyons, CO, at the Planet Bluegrass Ranch along the St. Vrain River.

Tickets are on sale today at 10 AM MT at shop.bluegrass.com. This is Folks Festival's initial lineup offering and fans should stay tuned to Planet Bluegrass social media and website for lineup additions and more information including camping, parking, and single day tickets.

Who: Charley Crockett, The Tallest Man on Earth, Josh Ritter and The Royal City Band, Tank and the Bangas, Larkin Poe, and The Secret Sisters with more to be announced in the coming weeks

What: 33rd Annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

Where: Lyons, CO at the Planet Bluegrass Ranch along the St. Vrain River (yes, it is as magical as it sounds)

When: August 11-13

Why: It's the most stunning music venue on the front range! You can discover your new favorite songwriter whilst enjoying a crisp dip in the creek, or lounging on your tarp sun bathing with friends. It's without a doubt the best way to experience live music in Colorado.

Bringing together world-class songwriters of all genres for three days of music, camping, and inspiration, Rocky Mountain Folks Festival is the premiere Front Range festival for music lovers, families, and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival is accepting entries for the 2023 Songwriter Showcase through their ticketing partner, See Tickets. The entrance fee is $20 per song. Contestants may submit up to two original songs. Official rules and guidelines as well as how to submit for consideration can be found here.

For all other information, please visit bluegrass.com/folks.

For over 30 years, Planet Bluegrass has been redefining the musical festival by creating exceptional experiences that protect the planet through environmental leadership and a strong community.

Fiercely and decidedly independent, their three festivals make a unique musical mark: each takes place in breathtaking natural Colorado environments, each features the world's finest musicians and songwriters, and each embraces a "Leave No Trace" ethic that defines Planet Bluegrass as a leader in Sustainable Festivation.

Planet Bluegrass presents Telluride Bluegrass, Rockygrass, and Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, bucket list musical gatherings for artists and fans alike. Planet Bluegrass is invested in the next generation of songwriters and musicians as evidenced by Rockygrass Academy and Song School.