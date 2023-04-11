Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason Announces Summer Tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer DAVE MASON kicks off his summer tour on Wednesday, May 17 in Davenport, IA and continues east with performances set in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Hartford, New Brunswick and beyond. The twenty-two date current summer leg will end on June 28 in Boston, MA with the Steve Miller Band.

This perpetual ongoing world tour is a testament to Mason's six-decade enduring role as a Rock Icon as well as the unrelenting support of his music loving fans the world over. A self-described endangered species, Mason, who will celebrate his 77th birthday on May 10th, enjoyed a successful live tour run this winter and is thrilled to get back out on the road to see his friends and fans - "There is nothing quite like performing live. I love it!" exclaimed MASON.

Fast on the heels of this new tour leg launching, MASON, who has been working in his studio between tour dates, will be releasing new music including "Roaddogs" which has been a hit with audiences at his live concerts this year.

The new release is cut with his current touring band, and features classic MASON guitar riffs over an infectious groove as he sings about his life on the road for 60 years as a working artist doing what he loves to do. MASON is one of the most enduring rockers still performing, and his shows are rock and roll history. "Roaddogs" looks back fondly but it's just the beginning of what MASON has in store for us in 2023 and beyond.

Joining MASON on this run is longtime band member Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, and exciting new additions with Marty Fera on drums, welcoming back Tony Patler on keyboard and vocals, and Ray Cardwell on bass and vocals. This new lineup will perform Mason's most loved and iconic songs as well as deep tracks and fans can always count on a few surprises.

Even when Dave Mason isn't on tour, he's still in creative mode. His upcoming memoir - Only You Know and I Know -is set for release in late 2023. In Mason's classic style he tells his story in a refreshingly straightforward and authentic manner. Like his music, his memoir is genuine and warm. And he's always in his studio, writing and recording. New music will also be released later next year.

Written when he was only 20 years old, Dave Mason is likely best known for "Feelin' Alright?", one of the most beloved and covered rock anthems since its release in 1968. The timeless song continues to be a powerful and enduring moment of rock and roll history, featured in dozens of films and TV commercials as well as interpretations by artists as diverse as Joe Cocker, Three Dog Night, Grand Funk Railroad, ELO, Coldplay, The 5th Dimension and so many more.

A new version of this classic was re-recorded and released in July 2020 featuring Mason alongside Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Michael McDonald and The Doobie Brothers: John McFee, Tom Johnston, John Cowan and Pat Simmons.

Mason has been respectfully called a musical "gunslinger" for a reason; having worked with some of the biggest names in music, his trademark guitar licks and musical touches are all over beloved classic hits. Early next year will see the release of his first ever autobiography Only You Know & I Know, where Dave will share some of the great untold tales in rock and roll.

Dave has a unique and rare viewpoint as he recorded an album with Mama Cass, played rhythm guitar on "All Along the Watchtower" with Jimi Hendrix, was a founding member of Traffic, recorded with Paul McCartney, George Harrison and The Rolling Stones, was part of Fleetwood Mac for a spell, as well as a guitar designer and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee .... Yep, that's Dave Mason.

Dave Mason on Tour - Summer 2023

May 17 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater *

May 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst *

May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum *

May 23 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater *

May 24 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square *

May 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall *

May 28 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

May 30 - Plymouth, MA - The Spire

June 1 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

June 2 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre ^

June 4 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center ^

June 6 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head on Stage

June 7 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

June 9 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theater

June 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry

June 13 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater

June 15 - Bristol, TN - The Paramount

June 16 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House

June 17 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde

June 22 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon

June 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Heath Care Amphitheater (w/Steve Miller Band)

June 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall (w/Steve Miller Band)

*with The Outlaws opening

^ with Orleans opening