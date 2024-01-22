Rock N' Roll Legends the Black Crowes Announce 35-Date 'Happiness Bastards' Tour

Fresh off the heels of announcing their first album in 15 years, Happiness Bastards, legendary rock band The Black Crowes today announced their 2024 headline tour – set to hit 35 cities in North America and Europe this Spring in support of their forthcoming studio album.

The Happiness Bastards Tour will kick off at the Grand Ole Opry Housein Nashville on April 2, making stops in major markets, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, New York, and Boston, before ending the North American run in Philadelphia on May 7 at The Met Philadelphia.

The Happiness Bastards Tour international run will begin May 14 in Manchester, UK, at the O2 Apollo, making stops in London, Brussels, Amsterdam,Paris, Milan, Berlin, and more before wrapping up the expansive tour on June 9 in Mérida at the STONE & MUSIC Festival. Presales for the Happiness Bastards Tour start on Tuesday, January 23rd and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26th at 10 a.m. local HERE.

The bands highly anticipated new album, Happiness Bastards, is set for worldwide release on March 15 via the band's Silver Arrow Records. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes' tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Produced by GRAMMY Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from GRAMMY-nominated superstar Lainey Wilson.

Alongside the album announcement, the band unveiled the riff-ripping lead single “Wanting and Waiting,” an exhilarating taste of what's to come with the signature flair and attitude of one of this generation's most vital rock bands. Listen to the new single “Wanting and Waiting” HERE and pre-order Happiness Bastards HERE.

Frontman Chris Robinson said, “Hope everybody is ready to rock & roll with us on the Happiness Bastards Tour this spring! We're excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear!”

2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. Following decades marked by sex, drugs, fights, breakups, and divorce, they are leaving their bulls behind and coming together to celebrate their mutual love for rock n' roll.

HAPPINESS BASTARDS 2024 TOUR DATES:

April 2, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

April 3, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

April 5, 2024 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

April 6, 2024 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 8, 2024 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

April 10, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

April 12, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

April 13, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

April 15, 2024 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

April 16, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 19, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 20, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

April 23, 2024 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

April 24, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

April 27, 2024 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

April 28, 2024 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 30, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

May 1, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

May 3, 2024 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

May 4, 2024 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

May 7, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

May 14, 2024 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

May 15, 2024 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

May 17, 2024 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

May 18, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

May 21, 2024 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

May 22, 2024 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

May 24, 2024 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia

May 27, 2024 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

May 29, 2024 - Frankfurt, DE - Alte Oper

May 30, 2024 - Stuttgart, DE - Liederhalle

June 1, 2024 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

June 4, 2024 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen

June 5-8, 2024 - Sôlvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival**

June 9, 2024 - Mérida, ES - STONE & MUSIC Festival

**Festival Date

About The Black Crowes

The Black Crowes are leaving the bulls in the past. 15 years after their last album of original music, the Robinson Brothers present Happiness Bastards - their 10th studio album. Some may say the project has been several tumultuous years in the making, but we argue it's arriving at just the right time.

Call it brotherly love or music destiny that brought them back together, the highly anticipated record consecrating the reunion of this legendary band just may be the thing that saves rock & roll. In a time where the art form is buried beneath the corporate sheen of its successors, The Black Crowes are biting back with the angst of words left unsaid penned on paper and electrified by guitar strings, revealing stripped, bare-boned rock & roll. No gloss, no glitter, just rhythm and blues at it's very best - gritty, loud, and in your face.

Since The Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they've made a triumphant return to form with over 150 shows spanning 20 countries worldwide, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, the album that put them on the map. Upon their return from the road, they knew they needed something new to show for their lost time. The Robinson Brothers and longtime bassist Sven Pipien headed to the studio with producer Jay Joyce in early 2023 and the experiences of years past transcribed themself through the music as the band found their way back to their roots. And it's finally here - Happiness Bastards is out March 15, 2024.

Photo Credit: Ross Halfin