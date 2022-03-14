Rock Band Moon Walker Release Latest Single 'Doombox'

2-piece Rock band 'Moon Walker' are back with their latest hard-hitting single 'Doombox', the track acts as the lead single from their upcoming album 'The Attack of Mirrors'.

Since their inception in May 2021 Moon Walker's eclectic brand of rock n roll has catapulted them far beyond the spare room they self-recorded their debut record. Taking cues from such legends as Bowie, Talking Heads and Led Zeppelin, singer/guitarist Harry Springer and drummer Sean McCarthy have created a fusion of explosive drum grooves and thrashing guitar riffs that are uniquely theirs.

Doombox is no exception, a captivating track that's equal parts loud, gritty, and unapologetic. Backed by pounding drums and roaring guitar riffs that blend with Harry Springers raucous vocal outbursts, all tied in with timely lyrics that address the polarized and volatile political climate of the US and how it's impacted the emotional state of everyday Americans.

Not ones to shy away from what they believe in, you can expect their tracks to pack a punch, tackling issues from media sensationalism and economic inequality to social responsibility. No strangers to the industry, Harry and Sean previously formed 'The Midnight Club' in high school, a band that would later go on to support the likes of The Killers, Cage The Elephant and Young The Giant. After parting ways during the pandemic Moon Walker was formed. With their latest album 'The Attack of Mirrors' due later this year, and with a hell of a lot more to say, this won't be the last you hear from the Denver Rock band, they'll make sure of that!

Moon Walker will be playing the Mercury Lounge in NY on 22nd April, get tickets here.

Watch the new music video here: