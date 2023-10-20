Roc Nation Viral Band Infinity Song Drop 'Metamorphosis' EP

Infinity Song, the sensational Soft Rock sibling band, celebrate the release of their game-changing EP, Metamorphosis, out today via Roc Nation. With a staggering 700 million TikTok views, 100 million likes, and a million shares for their viral single "Haters Anthem," the band continues their meteoric rise in the music industry with this exciting new body of work.

The project was written and produced by Infinity Song, with the exception of their fan-favorite cover of Fleetwood Mac's iconic song “Dreams”. The seven tracks on the ‘Metamorphosis' EP showcase the siblings' growth and expansive talents as songwriters, arrangers, producers, and musicians. The evolution from their acclaimed debut album ‘Mad Love' is evident, setting the tone for an incredible and long career to come.

"'Metamorphosis' encapsulates how we feel about our music, our musical journey, and all the work we've grown through as a band, as siblings, and as songwriters," states the band, expressing their excitement and pride in their latest creation.

The EP release is accompanied by the official music video for Infinity Song's tongue-in-cheek mega hit "Haters Anthem". With a 70's sitcom vibe and set in various locations across New York City, the video is a nod to a major part of the band's origin story, who relocated from Detroit to the Big Apple and captivated audiences across the city's iconic landmarks. That journey helped ignite the band's extraordinary upward trajectory and led them to New York legend Jay-Z, who immediately signed them to Roc Nation.

The playful video debuted with exclusive showings on BET Soul and BET Her. It also graced the Paramount+ Times Square billboards, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the band's monumental release.

Their new EP, ‘Metamorphosis', is an exciting new chapter and solidifies Infinity Song's place among the most compelling artists of our time. The band has received celebrity endorsements from Doja Cat to Anne Hathaway to Kelly Rowland, and collaborated with award-winning artists like Kanye West, Jon Batiste, and Tori Kelly.

With a wave of acclaim, including performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Today Show, the Soul Train Awards, and being invited to perform the National Anthem at The US Open and New York Knicks' games, Infinity Song is poised to continue contributing to the rich tapestry of sound that defines today's culture.

Upcoming Shows:

Oct 20 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 26 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

About Infinity Song:

Infinity Song is a Soft Rock band based in New York City comprised of 4 siblings, Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd. With a blend of tight vocal harmonies, dreamy lyricism and sublime guitar riffs, the band creates a transcendent experience for the audience on every stage and in their recorded music.

Homeschooled academically and musically, along with their 5 other brothers and sisters, by parents who founded the Boys & Girls Choirs of Detroit, the siblings have performed in front of audiences since Pre-K. They were raised on classical, gospel and jazz, like Pat Methany, Marvin Gaye, The Winans Family and many others.

Infinity Song's journey was a labored yet adventurous climb. In 2006, the Boyd patriarch, John Boyd, relocated the entire family from Detroit to New York and they began performing publicly all around the city. Singing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the morning, on 5th Avenue in the afternoon and Times Square at night, eventually Central Park's Bethesda Fountain became a permanent stage for the next 12 years of their lives. After several years of developing a following and turning casual park visitors into loyal fans, the group was introduced to Jay-Z.

In 2016, the band was signed to Roc Nation by Jay-Z, who advised them to not conform to the label's artistic culture, but rather allow Roc Nation's artistic culture to catch up to them. 4 years later in 2020, the siblings made a giant splash with their debut album ‘Mad Love' and several viral videos that amassed millions of views across all social media sites, garnering attention and support from some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Infinity Song is currently reeling from the reception of their now viral single, “Haters Anthem”, that is being released ahead of their next project. With over 200 million people having heard the song, an endorsement by popstar Doja Cat, and a number of press write ups, the catchy single is making waves all around the world. Even leading many listeners to compare the band to legendary 70s groups such as Fifth Dimension, The Mamas and The Papas, and ABBA.

With this amount of excitement surrounding their next project, Infinity Song is ready to continue to solidify their place in the space where great music is being created in today's culture.