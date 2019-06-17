Robyn Releases Music Video for 'Ever Again'

There is Robyn, a microphone stand and a landscape she describes as "a dreamy place, somewhere undefined, somewhere in my unconsciousness", as she revels in the power of sensuality, self care and human touch.

Robyn worked on the video for "Ever Again" with director Colin Solal Cardo and long time collaborator choreographer Maria 'Decida' Wahlberg. She wears a beautiful Louis Vuitton outfit designed by Nicholas Ghesquière especially for the video.

Watch "Ever Again" below!

Robyn also recently released a remix for Honey's dancefloor jam "Between The Lines" by Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson) and Picard Brothers.

Robyn is bringing her incredible live show back to America:

7/17/19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

7/19/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

7/21/19 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

7/25/19 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

7/27/19 Inglewood, CA @ The Forum





Related Articles View More Music Stories