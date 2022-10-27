Robot Monster Releases New Single 'OUT'
The new single is now available on streaming platforms.
Rock duo Robot Monster has released their newest single "OUT." The song comes on the heels of their debut full-length album which was released earlier this year. Both were produced by Grammy award-winning Jacquire King (Kings Of Leon, Kaleo, Tom Waits, City and Colour) at King's studio, The LBT, just outside of Nashville, Tennessee.
On the new single, the band shares: "'Out' explores the tipping point we all can reach at various times in life when we've suffered through enough deceit, betrayal, and emotional manipulation. The hulking, sinister riff lurks throughout the song as a reminder of the demons that drain life of all happiness unless they are completely and thoroughly driven OUT."
Previous single "Get Somewhere" saw Robot Monster featured on Pittsburgh contemporary station T102; fans flooded the station with calls with over 7k calls following the band's on-air interviews. The song has also been featured on Spotify's Rock Hard and Apple Music's All New Rock & Breaking Rock playlists.
Last May Robot Monster played their first show ever, serving as direct support for Stone Temple Pilots at the Palladium in New York City. The band is on tour now with The Bronx and Drug Church, with upcoming stops in Charlotte, Atlanta, and Memphis. For a full list of dates, please see below or visit here.
Listen to the new single here:
